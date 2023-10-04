(Alliance News) - Mondo TV Spa reported Wednesday that Giuliana Bertozzi, a shareholder with a stake of more than 10 percent, has purchased 35,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR0.3351, for a total value of about EUR12,000.

Mondo TV's stock closed 1.3 percent EUR0.34 per share in the red.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

