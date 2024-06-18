(Alliance News) - Mondo TV Spa on Monday evening announced that Carlo Marchetti has resigned as chief financial officer. In his place, the company has appointed Andrea Eliseo, formerly a management officer and with the Mondo TV group since 2011, as the company's new CFO.

Marchetti resigned for personal reasons and does not own any shares in the Mondo TV group.

Mondo TV closed Monday's session in the green by 1.3 percent at EUR0.19 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

