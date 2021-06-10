Log in
Edison Investment Research Limited: Mondo TV (MTVI): MeteoHeroes are go for gaming

06/10/2021 | 03:01am EDT
Edison Investment Research Limited 
Edison Investment Research Limited: Mondo TV (MTVI): MeteoHeroes are go for gaming 
10-Jun-2021 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 10 June 2021 
 
Mondo TV (MTVI): MeteoHeroes are go for gaming 
Mondo TV Group has had a strong start to the year, with continuing deals on its key properties, including MeteoHeroes, 
Grisù and Agent 203. New contracts include a first to develop, produce and distribute a video game based on MeteoHeroes 
for Sony from the group's upgraded studio subsidiary in the Canary Islands. The funding round from Atlas, completed in 
Q121, has put the group on a sound financial footing. With its extensive library and a strong front list, Mondo TV is 
in a good position to benefit from the continued appetite for content from broadcasters and streamers. 
 
Parity to global peers on averaged earnings multiples across FY20-22e would imply a value of EUR3.84/share (April 2021: 
EUR3.81). A DCF (WACC of 11.5%, terminal growth 2%) suggests a price of EUR2.10. The midpoint of these is EUR2.97 (April 
2021: EUR2.91). We would expect Mondo's valuation discount to close further as the financial benefit of recent deals 
flows through to revenues. 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Fiona Orford-Williams +44 (0)20 3077 5739 media@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn        https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1206278 10-Jun-2021

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206278&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

