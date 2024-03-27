March 27, 2024 at 03:02 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Mondo TV Spa announced Tuesday that significant shareholder Giuliana Bertozzi has bought 75,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR0.2150, for a total consideration of EUR16,125.

Mondo TV's stock closed Tuesday up 11 percent at EUR0.23 per share.

