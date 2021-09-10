Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Mondo TV S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    MTV   IT0001447785

MONDO TV S.P.A.

(MTV)
  Report
Global TV & Streaming News: Pre-MIP Updates

09/10/2021 | 08:52pm EDT
by | Sep 11, 2021| News | 0 comments

Mondo TV is returning to MIPCOM with new and expanding titles. 'Despite the difficulties of the past 18 months, we have successfully developed, produced and brought to multiple platforms many new, innovative and relevant shows for the demanding kids' market,' said CEO Matteo Corradi. 'All these shows are funny, involving and highly original and, at […]

Disclaimer

Mondo Tv S.p.A. published this content on 11 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2021 00:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 29,4 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
Net income 2021 5,91 M 6,97 M 6,97 M
Net cash 2021 4,21 M 4,97 M 4,97 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 63,4 M 75,0 M 74,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 71,6%
Managers and Directors
Matteo Corradi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlo Marchetti Non-Executive Director & Head-Financial Reporting
Aurelio Fedele Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Angelica Mola Independent Non-Executive Director
Monica Corradi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDO TV S.P.A.9.32%75
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-40.03%11 906
TOHO CO., LTD.19.54%8 383
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-4.94%4 253
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.5.94%3 772
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-11.46%2 898