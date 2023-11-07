(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Mondo Tv does best of all with a 5.4 percent rise after giving up over 12 percent in the last month and 28 percent in the last six months.

BasicNet follows, in the green by 1.2% after losing 9.0% in the last month and 20% in the last six months.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

ePrice gives up more than 11% to EUR0.0515 after posting triple-digit gains over the past month.

Softlab, on the other hand, loses 5.1 percent after leaving more than 10 percent on the parterre over the past month.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

