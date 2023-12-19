(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Eprcomunicaizone rises 7.1 percent and records the best performance on the SME list, with shares gaining 10 cents from the open, marking EUR1.82 at the time.

Mondo TV France, soon to be merged with Mondo TV Suisse, is up 6.9 percent. The stock is up 60 percent in the last month, 26 percent in the last six months, and 10 percent in the last year.

LOSERS

Monnalisa gives up 5.5% and sits at the bottom of its basket.

High Quality Food also falls, in the red by 4.9 percent, with shares falling below EUR0.80 after opening at EUR0.82.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

