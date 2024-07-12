(Alliance News) - Mondo TV has received a request from CLG Capital to convert one of 12 bonds issued in December 2023 with a total face value of EUR125,000.

As 24 Bonds have been issued to date, there are still 36 Bonds remaining to be issued.

"It is recalled that of the 24 Bonds issued, there remain to date 1 Bond relating to the first tranche yet to be converted and the entire second tranche amounting to a further 12 Bonds," the company wrote in the released note.

Mondo TV closed Friday's session in the green by 1.2 percent at EUR0.19 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

