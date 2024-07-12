(Alliance News) - Mondo TV France SA, through its Swiss branch, announced on Friday that it has closed a new licensing and merchandising deal for the property Grisù with the company Carnaval Queen, which specializes in the production and marketing of high-quality carnival costumes: the Grisù costume will be available as early as next Carnival 2025.

The agreement, which includes the territories of Italy, San Marino, the Vatican and Canton Ticino, provides for the payment of an MG and royalties will be due on sales.

"Mondo TV has expressed satisfaction with the closing of another important merchandise category that reinforces the already rich calendar of Grisu-themed product launches planned for late 2024 and early 2025," the parent company said.

Mondo TV France's stock is unchanged at EUR0.017 per share while Mondo TV's stock is down 2.2 percent at EUR0.19 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.