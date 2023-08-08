(Alliance News) - Mondo Tv France Spa announced Tuesday the signing of an agreement with the AIDA Foundation that provides an exclusive license to produce an original musical inspired by the new series Grisù.

The show will debut from the fall of next year and is expected to be staged in all major theaters in Italy.

The contract will expire on May 30, 2026, and the territories covered by the agreement will be Italy, San Marino, Switzerland, Malta and Monte Carlo.

The agreement provides for a MG and a royalty of 5 percent on gross sales net of VAT and SIAE royalties.

Mondo TV France is in the green 1.8 percent to EUR0.01 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

