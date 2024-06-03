(Alliance News) - Mondo TV Spa on Monday announced the signing of two licensing agreements by its subsidiary Mondo TV France SA through its Swiss branch, with Emmeci Srl, a specialist in confectionary festivities, for the exploitation of licensing and merchandising rights of the group's new property "Grisù" - co-produced with ZDF Studios and with the participation of Rai Kids - and the Korean property "Il Barbiere Pasticciere" in the territories of Italy, San Marino and the Vatican, Canton Ticino.

Both agreements cover the production and trade of products related to the 2025 and 2026 epiphany campaigns against payment of a guaranteed minimum.

Mondo TV is down 0.7 percent to EUR0.20 per share, while Mondo TV France is down 2.3 percent to EUR0.01 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

