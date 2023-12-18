(Alliance News) - Mondo TV Spa announced Monday that its subsidiary Mondo TV France SA has signed a major agreement with Giochi Preziosi, Europe's leading toy manufacturer and distributor.

The contract, which runs for three years until Dec. 31, 2026, includes the development and distribution of the toy line in Italy and the right of first option to extend the license worldwide, in markets where the series will be distributed.

The contract does not include a guaranteed minimum payment but a revenue split.

The new series Grisù in 3D is based on the property "Il draghetto Grisù," created by its original authors Nino and Toni Pagot. Mondo TV Group is co-producer of the preschool series along with Calidra, Toon2Tango, and ZDF Studios, which also handles international TV sales and L&M in Germany and GAS, German Areas Speaking, the company explained in a note.

Mondo TV France manages the rights to L&M internationally.

Mondo TV trades in the red by 0.2 percent at EUR0.24 per share.

