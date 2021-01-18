Mondo TV S p A : COS05.0 Tap Tap Tales MeteoHereos app worldwide 18.01.2021

COMUNICATO STAMPA
I MeteoHeroes saranno gli eroi di una app educativa che sarà realizzata e distribuita in tutto il mondo da Tap Tap Tales
I MeteoHeroes si confermano come property di grande interesse nel settore del licensing e merchandising
18 gennaio 2021 - Mondo TV sottoscrive un nuovo accordo di licenza per lo sviluppo di prodotti licensing sui MeteoHeroes: la società spagnola, Tap Tap Tales S.L., realtà emergente nel panorama dei giochi e app on-line con sede a Barcellona, realizzerà una nuova app educativa per i sistemi android e IOS sui MeteoHereos.
La app sarà distribuita in tutto il mondo nelle lingue inglese, italiano, spagnolo, francese, tedesco, portoghese, russo, coreano e cinese. La licenza, concessa da Mondo TV in via non esclusiva per la produzione e distribuzione della app, avrà durata fino al 31 dicembre 2023.
L'accordo prevede un sistema di pagamento di royalties (revenue share) in base al traffico generato attraverso la app, previo pagamento di un minimo garantito in sé non significativo.
Mondo TV, quotata al segmento Star di Borsa Italiana, è capogruppo di un Gruppo costituito da altre quattro società; il Gruppo è leader in Italia e tra i principali operatori Europei nella produzione e distribuzione di serie televisive e film d'animazione per la TV e il cinema, ed è attivo nei settori correlati (distribuzione audiovisiva e musicale, sfruttamento, media, editoria e merchandising). Per ulteriori informazioni su Mondo TV, vai su www.mondotv.it
Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM
PRESS RELEASE
MeteoHeroes will be the heroes of a new educational app to be created and distributed worldwide by Tap Tap Tales
MeteoHeroes are confirmed as a property of great interest in the licensing and merchandising sector
18 January 2021: Mondo TV signs a new license agreement for the development of
licensing products on MeteoHeroes: the Spanish company Tap Tap Tales SL, an emerging reality in the panorama of online games and apps based in Barcelona, will create a new educational app for systems android and IOS on MeteoHereos.
The app will be distributed worldwide in English, Italian, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Russian, Korean and Chinese languages. The license, granted by Mondo TV on a non-exclusive basis for the production and distribution of the app, will last until 31 December 2023.
The agreement provides for a royalty payment system (revenue share) based on the traffic generated through the app, subject to payment of a guaranteed minimum amount in itself not significant.
Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, is the holding company of a Group made up of four more companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).
For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it.
ISIN code: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM
