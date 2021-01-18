Log in
Mondo TV S p A : COS05.0 Tap Tap Tales MeteoHereos app worldwide 18.01.2021

01/18/2021 | 05:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMUNICATO STAMPA

I MeteoHeroes saranno gli eroi di una app educativa che sarà realizzata e distribuita in tutto il mondo da Tap Tap Tales

I MeteoHeroes si confermano come property di grande interesse nel settore del licensing e merchandising

18 gennaio 2021 - Mondo TV sottoscrive un nuovo accordo di licenza per lo sviluppo di prodotti licensing sui MeteoHeroes: la società spagnola, Tap Tap Tales S.L., realtà emergente nel panorama dei giochi e app on-line con sede a Barcellona, realizzerà una nuova app educativa per i sistemi android e IOS sui MeteoHereos.

La app sarà distribuita in tutto il mondo nelle lingue inglese, italiano, spagnolo, francese, tedesco, portoghese, russo, coreano e cinese. La licenza, concessa da Mondo TV in via non esclusiva per la produzione e distribuzione della app, avrà durata fino al 31 dicembre 2023.

L'accordo prevede un sistema di pagamento di royalties (revenue share) in base al traffico generato attraverso la app, previo pagamento di un minimo garantito in sé non significativo.

I MeteoHeroes si confermano come property di grande interesse nel settore del licensing e merchandising.

Mondo TV, quotata al segmento Star di Borsa Italiana, è capogruppo di un Gruppo costituito da altre quattro società; il Gruppo è leader in Italia e tra i principali operatori Europei nella produzione e distribuzione di serie televisive e film d'animazione per la TV e il cinema, ed è attivo nei settori correlati (distribuzione audiovisiva e musicale, sfruttamento, media, editoria e merchandising). Per ulteriori informazioni su Mondo TV, vai su www.mondotv.it

Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM

Contact:

Mondo TV

Piergiacomo Pollonio

Investor Relator

investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com

PRESS RELEASE

MeteoHeroes will be the heroes of a new educational app to be created and distributed worldwide by Tap Tap Tales

MeteoHeroes are confirmed as a property of great interest in the licensing and merchandising sector

18 January 2021: Mondo TV signs a new license agreement for the development of

licensing products on MeteoHeroes: the Spanish company Tap Tap Tales SL, an emerging reality in the panorama of online games and apps based in Barcelona, will create a new educational app for systems android and IOS on MeteoHereos.

The app will be distributed worldwide in English, Italian, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Russian, Korean and Chinese languages. The license, granted by Mondo TV on a non-exclusive basis for the production and distribution of the app, will last until 31 December 2023.

The agreement provides for a royalty payment system (revenue share) based on the traffic generated through the app, subject to payment of a guaranteed minimum amount in itself not significant.

MeteoHeroes are confirmed as a property of great interest in the licensing and merchandising sector.

Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, is the holding company of a Group made up of four more companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).

For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it.

ISIN code: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM

Contact:

Mondo TV

Piergiacomo Pollonio

Investor Relator

investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com

Disclaimer

Mondo Tv S.p.A. published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 10:15:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 24,4 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
Net income 2020 4,52 M 5,46 M 5,46 M
Net cash 2020 0,24 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 52,4 M 63,3 M 63,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,14x
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart MONDO TV S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Mondo TV S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDO TV S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,60 €
Last Close Price 1,31 €
Spread / Highest target 98,2%
Spread / Average Target 98,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 98,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matteo Corradi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlo Marchetti Chief Financial Officer & Non-Executive Director
Monica Corradi Non-Executive Director
Aurelio Fedele Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Angelica Mola Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONDO TV S.P.A.-1.35%63
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.11.90%22 291
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-12.24%8 033
TOHO CO., LTD.-6.21%6 983
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-5.08%4 213
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-4.09%3 443
