Mondo TV S p A : COS07.0 lancio gioco Sony playstation MeteoHereos 28.02.2022

PRESS RELEASE

MONDO TV: today is the day for the digital worldwide launch on PlayStation® and PCs of the MeteoHeroes' video game

A great new step for Mondo TV group, as part of the ongoing expansion of its animation services, into the fast-growing market of video games

28 February 2022 - Mondo TV announced that the game - MeteoHeroes - Saving Planet Earth

is available on PlayStation® and PC (STEAM platform) from today, 28 February. It is expected to start launching in retail stores later, in fall 2022: release dates and territories will be confirmed later this year.

The game is a coproduction between Sony Interactive Entertainment España (SIE España), development partner Gammera Nest and Mondo TV Studios. The MeteoHeroes' video game can also boast the support of PlayStation®Talents in its area of PlayStation Alliances, the company's program that promotes the development of videogames in Spain. Worldwide publishing will be managed by PlayStation®Talents. PlayStation®Talents will also carry out communication, promotion and launch activities for the video game.

MeteoHeroes - Saving Planet Earth, inspired by the TV series coproduced by Mondo Tv and the leading Italian weather forecasting center Meteo Operations Italia (MOPI), invites children of all ages to join the much-loved characters from the popular TV series in a fun action platform game where players will have to find hidden items on the screen that will help them rid each city of pollution and decay. The game will be available in six languages: Italian, Spanish, English, French, German and Portuguese.

The commitment of the brand and the coproduction companies to everything related to protecting the environment will be underlined by a very special arrangement. Sales of the videogame will be directly linked to the planting of trees in several parts of the world, through Tree-Nation.Tree-Nation is a non-profit organization that allows citizens and companies to plant trees all around the world and offset their CO2 emissions. One of the first projects supported by the video game will be the planting of trees in Cameroon for the Cocoa Farmer Agroforestry project, which helps local farmers grow higher-quality cocoa while improving their land and living conditions.