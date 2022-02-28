Mondo TV S p A : COS07.0 lancio gioco Sony playstation MeteoHereos 28.02.2022
02/28/2022 | 05:12am EST
COMUNICATO STAMPA
MONDO TV: da oggi parte il lancio globale per PlayStation® e PC del videogioco dei MeteoHeroes
Un nuovo grande passo per il gruppo Mondo TV, poiché rappresenta l'espansione dell'offerta dei suoi servizi verso il promettente mercato dei videogiochi
28 febbraio 2022 - Mondo TV annuncia che il videogioco MeteoHeroes - Insieme per la Terra
disponibile, da oggi 28 febbraio, su PlayStation® e PC (STEAM) per tutto il mondo. L'arrivo del videogioco in versione fisica, le cui date di lancio e territori saranno comunicati successivamente, è previsto per l'autunno 2022.
Il videogioco è una coproduzione tra Sony Interactive Entertainment España (SIE España), Gammera Nest e Mondo TV Studios. Inoltre, vanta il supporto di PlayStation®Talents attraverso l'area PlayStation Alliances, il programma interno alla compagnia che promuove lo sviluppo di videogiochi in Spagna. PlayStation®Talents si occuperà della distribuzione mondiale e sarà responsabile della comunicazione, promozione e lancio del videogioco.
MeteoHeroes - Insieme per la Terra, ispirato alla famosa serie TV coprodotta da Mondo TV e Meteo Operations Italia (MOPI), invita i bambini di tutte le età ad unirsi alle avventure dei simpatici personaggi del popolare cartone animato in un divertentissimo gioco in cui i giocatori dovranno trovare degli oggetti nascosti che li aiuteranno a ripulire le città dall'inquinamento. Il videogioco sarà disponibile in sei lingue: spagnolo, italiano, inglese, francese, tedesco, portoghese.
L'impegno del marchio MeteoHeroes e dei soci coproduttori verso i temi legati alla protezione dell'ambiente sarà concretamente tradotto in un'iniziativa speciale: le vendite del videogioco, infatti, si vincoleranno alla piantumazione di alberi in diverse aree del mondo attraverso l'organizzazione non profit Tree-Nation, che permette a cittadini e aziende di piantare alberi in tutto il mondo e compensare le emissioni di CO2. Uno dei primi progetti supportati dal videogioco sarà la piantumazione di alberi in Camerun, per il progetto Cocoa Farmer Agroforestry, che aiuta gli agricoltori locali a coltivare cacao di qualità superiore migliorando al contempo la loro terra e condizioni di vita.
Da sottolineare che lo sviluppo di questo videogioco è una pietra miliare per il gruppo Mondo TV, poiché rappresenta l'espansione dell'offerta dei suoi servizi verso nuovi e promettenti segmenti di mercato.
Mondo TV, quotata al segmento Star di Borsa Italiana, è capogruppo di un Gruppo costituito da altre quattro società; il Gruppo è leader in Italia e tra i principali operatori Europei nella produzione e distribuzione di serie televisive e film d'animazione per la TV e il cinema, ed è attivo nei settori correlati (distribuzione audiovisiva e musicale, sfruttamento, media, editoria e merchandising). Per ulteriori informazioni su Mondo TV, vai su www.mondotv.it
Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM
Contact:
Mondo TV
Piergiacomo Pollonio
Investor Relator
investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com
PRESS RELEASE
MONDO TV: today is the day for the digital worldwide launch on PlayStation® and PCs of the MeteoHeroes' video game
A great new step for Mondo TV group, as part of the ongoing expansion of its animation services, into the fast-growing market of video games
28 February 2022 - Mondo TV announced that the game - MeteoHeroes - Saving Planet Earth
is available on PlayStation® and PC (STEAM platform) from today, 28 February. It is expected to start launching in retail stores later, in fall 2022: release dates and territories will be confirmed later this year.
The game is a coproduction between Sony Interactive Entertainment España (SIE España), development partner Gammera Nest and Mondo TV Studios. The MeteoHeroes' video game can also boast the support of PlayStation®Talents in its area of PlayStation Alliances, the company's program that promotes the development of videogames in Spain. Worldwide publishing will be managed by PlayStation®Talents. PlayStation®Talents will also carry out communication, promotion and launch activities for the video game.
MeteoHeroes - Saving Planet Earth, inspired by the TV series coproduced by Mondo Tv and the leading Italian weather forecasting center Meteo Operations Italia (MOPI), invites children of all ages to join the much-loved characters from the popular TV series in a fun action platform game where players will have to find hidden items on the screen that will help them rid each city of pollution and decay. The game will be available in six languages: Italian, Spanish, English, French, German and Portuguese.
The commitment of the brand and the coproduction companies to everything related to protecting the environment will be underlined by a very special arrangement. Sales of the videogame will be directly linked to the planting of trees in several parts of the world, through Tree-Nation.Tree-Nation is a non-profit organization that allows citizens and companies to plant trees all around the world and offset their CO2 emissions. One of the first projects supported by the video game will be the planting of trees in Cameroon for the Cocoa Farmer Agroforestry project, which helps local farmers grow higher-quality cocoa while improving their land and living conditions.
This is a great step for Mondo TV group, as part of the ongoing expansion of its animation services into new segments that will include video games and is a timely move into a fast- growing market.
Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, is the holding company of a Group made up of four more companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).
For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it.
ISIN code: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM
Mondo Tv S.p.A. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 10:11:16 UTC.