Mondo TV S p A : COS15.0 TVN library Polonia 11.04.2022

COMUNICATO STAMPA

Mondo TV raggiunge una nuova intesa con TVN, canale generalista polacco, per lo sfruttamento Video on Demand di propri programmi

Prosegue la rifocalizzazione in Europa e in generale sul mercato occidentale da parte della Società

11 aprile 2022 - Mondo TV annuncia di aver raggiunto una nuova intesa con TVN S.A., società polacca proprietaria della rete televisiva generalista TVN, per la diffusione su piattaforma VOD di due serie appartenenti alla propria library classica.

La licenza, non esclusiva, autorizza lo sfruttamento dei programmi licenziati per due anni sulla piattaforma player.pl, una delle principali piattaforme on-demand operate in Polonia dei due programmi.

Sebbene il corrispettivo di licenza non sia di per sé significativo, l'intesa conferma la strada intrapresa di rifocalizzazione del proprio business sui mercati occidentali, già ampiamente annunciata dalla società, con l'intensificazione delle collaborazioni con i principali player europei.

Mondo TV, quotata al segmento Star di Borsa Italiana, è la capogruppo di un Gruppo costituito da quattro società; il Gruppo è leader in Italia e tra i principali operatori Europei nella produzione e distribuzione di serie televisive e film d'animazione per la TV e il cinema, ed è attivo nei settori correlati (distribuzione audiovisiva e musicale, sfruttamento, media, editoria e merchandising). Per ulteriori informazioni su Mondo TV, vai su www.mondotv.it

Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM

Contact:

Mondo TV Piergiacomo Pollonio Investor Relator investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com

PRESS RELEASE

Mondo TV reaches a new agreement with TVN, a Polish generalist channel, for the Video on Demand exploitation of its programs

The Company continues to refocus its business in Europe and in the Western market in general

11 April 2022 - Mondo TV announces that it has reached a new agreement with TVN S.A., the Polish company that owns the generalist television network TVN, for the broadcasting on the VOD platform of two series belonging to its classic library.

The non-exclusive license authorises the diffusion for two years of the two licensed programs on the player.pl platform, one of the main on-demand platforms operated in Poland.

Although the license fee is not significant in itself, the agreement confirms the path undertaken by the company to refocus its business on Western markets, as already widely announced, with the intensification of collaborations with major European players.

Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, is the holding company of a Group made up of four companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it

ISIN code: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IMContact:

Mondo TV Piergiacomo Pollonio Investor Relator investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com