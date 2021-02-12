Mondo TV S p A : COS21.0 Atlas emissione azioni 11.02.2021

COMUNICATO STAMPA

MONDO TV: Comunicazione di emissione di nuove azioni a seguito della conversione di quattro bond in data 9 febbraio 2021 da parte di Atlas Special Opportunities

11 febbraio 2021 - Facendo seguito al comunicato del 9 febbraio 2021, Mondo TV S.p.A. comunica che sono state emesse n. 885.384 azioni ordinarie del valore nominale di euro 0,50 ciascuna, aventi godimento, diritti e caratteristiche pari a quelle in circolazione alla data di oggi. In particolare, tali nuove azioni sono state emesse a seguito della ricezione di una richiesta di conversione da parte di Atlas Special Opportunities in data 9 febbraio 2021 per quattro dei bond emessi in data 27 gennaio 2021 nell'ambito dell'unica tranche di cui al contratto Atlas approvato in data 13 ottobre 2020 (cfr. comunicato stampa in pari data).

L'attestazione dell'avvenuta (parziale) esecuzione dell'aumento di capitale sociale a servizio della conversione dei predetti bond sarà depositata presso il Registro delle Imprese di Roma nei termini e modalità di legge.

In conseguenza di quanto sopra, il capitale sociale risulta essere pari a Euro 21.572.435,50,50 suddiviso in 43.144.871 azioni ordinarie.

Mondo TV, quotata al segmento Star di Borsa Italiana, è la capogruppo di un Gruppo costituito da cinque società; il Gruppo è leader in Italia e tra i principali operatori Europei nella produzione e distribuzione di serie televisive e film d'animazione per la TV e il cinema, ed è attivo nei settori correlati (distribuzione audiovisiva e musicale, sfruttamento, media, editoria e merchandising). Per ulteriori informazioni su Mondo TV, vai su www.mondotv.it

Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM

Mondo TV Atlas Capital Markets Piergiacomo Pollonio Charles Ofori Investor Relator Partner investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com charles@atlascapitalm.com

PRESS RELEASE

MONDO TV: Issuance of new shares following the conversion of four bonds on 9 February 2021 by Atlas Special Opportunities

11 February 2021 - Following to the press release dated last 9 February 2021, Mondo TV S.p.A. informs that 885,384 ordinary shares for Euros 0.50 nominal value have been issued. The new shares have the same characteristics and rights of those already circulating at the date hereof. More in detail, the new shares have been issued upon receipt by Mondo TV of one conversion notice from Atlas Special Opportunities on 9 February 2021 for one of the bonds issued on 27 January 2021 within the sole tranche under the Atlas Contract approved on 13 October 2020 (see the press release issued on the same date).

The filing with the Company' Register in Rome of the relevant (partial) capital increase declaration will be performed in accordance with the modalities and within the terms set forth by the law.

The company's capital will result to be Euros 21,572,435.50 made of 43,144,871 ordinary shares.

Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, is the holding company of a Group made up of five companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it

Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM