Mondo TV S p A : COS23.0 ENPIX sviluppo Bubbly 15.02.2021

COMUNICATO STAMPA

MONDO TV annuncia un nuovo accordo di sviluppo di una nuova serie di animazione con Enpix

Dopo lo sviluppo congiunto del concept, le parti distribuiranno il prodotto in tutto il mondo in cerca di co-partner o coproduttori

Matteo Corradi, amministratore delegato della Mondo TV, ha dichiarato: "Siamo molto soddisfatti di questa nuova opportunità su un progetto in cui vediamo molte potenzialità in continuità con altri successi nati in Corea e poi esportati in tutti il mondo. Grazie alle risorse della linea Atlas, la nostra società è in grado di cogliere molte opportunità che consentono di guardare con grande ottimismo al futuro dell'intero gruppo."

15 febbraio 2021 - Mondo TV informa di aver raggiunto l'accordo con il dinamico studio coreano/malese Enpix (http://enpix.studio/index.php) per l'avvio della fase di sviluppo di un nuovo progetto di serie di animazione 3D CGI, per ora denominato Bubbly, di cui esiste una prima idea grafica, e per la eventuale distribuzione del progetto stesso.

Le parti hanno concordato di avviare e quindi di investire in una prima fase nello sviluppo del progetto, per tale intendendosi la realizzazione di un concept originale, incluso di arco narrativo, di alcuni soggetti di alcuni episodi, le grafiche principali e una presentazione ai potenziali acquirenti. La responsabilità di tali attività sarà principalmente in capo a Enpix sotto la supervisione di Mondo, mentre Mondo sarà poi responsabile della realizzazione di un teaser della serie.

L'obiettivo è di avviare poi una seconda fase di ricerca di possibili partner o catene televisive per poter assicurare la copertura del budget di produzione e poter quindi passare alla fase di produzione vera e propria. La serie, che avrà idealmente il formato di 52 episodi da 7 minuti, avrà una spiccata vocazione al settore del merchandising e rientra quindi pienamente nella filosofia dei programmi Mondo TV. Nel corso della fase di sviluppo saranno anche definiti il budget di produzione e altri dettagli in relazione al piano di produzione.

Con questo accordo la Mondo TV avvia quindi una nuova partnership in Corea del Sud in un momento in cui la ricerca di contenuto di qualità sembra favorire la ripartenza di cooperazioni in un paese storicamente importante per il Gruppo Mondo TV.

In termini di distribuzione le parti coopereranno su accordi multi-territoriali e per la distribuzione in Cina e Stati Uniti ma opereranno in modo indipendente in alcuni paesi; in particolare Enpix seguirà la distribuzione in Asia (con esclusione della Cina ove Mondo TV potrà operare anche per la distribuzione) mentre Mondo TV si occuperà della distribuzione nel resto del mondo. La distribuzione include sia i diritti audiovisivi che tutti i diritti di licensing e merchandising.

Mondo TV, quotata al segmento Star di Borsa Italiana, è la capogruppo di un Gruppo costituito da cinque società; il Gruppo è leader in Italia e tra i principali operatori Europei nella produzione e distribuzione di serie televisive e film d'animazione per la TV e il cinema, ed è attivo nei settori correlati (distribuzione audiovisiva e musicale, sfruttamento, media, editoria e merchandising). Per ulteriori informazioni su Mondo TV, vai su www.mondotv.it

Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IMContact:

Mondo TV Piergiacomo Pollonio Investor Relator investorrelations@mondotbvgroup.com

PRESS RELEASE

MONDO TV announces a new development agreement for a new animation series with Enpix

After the joint development of the concept, the parties will distribute the product worldwide in search of co-partners or co-producers

Matteo Corradi, CEO of Mondo TV, stated: "We are very satisfied with this new opportunity on a project in which we see a lot of potential in continuity with other successes born in Korea and then exported all over the world. Thanks to the resources of the Atlas line, our company is able to seize many opportunities that allow it to look to the future of the entire group with great optimism. "

15 February 2021 - Mondo TV informs that it has reached an agreement with the dynamic Korean / Malaysian studio Enpix (http://enpix.studio/index.php) for the start of the development phase of a new 3D CGI animation series project, for now titled Bubbly, and for the possible distribution of the project itself.

The parties have agreed to start and therefore to invest in a first phase in the development of the project, meaning the creation of an original concept, including a narrative arc, some subjects of some episodes, the main graphics and a presentation to potential buyers. The responsibility for these activities will mainly stay with Enpix under the supervision of Mondo, while Mondo will then be responsible for the realization of a teaser of the series.

The goal is to thereafter to start a second phase of research of possible partners, co-producers or television chains in order to ensure coverage of the production budget and then be able to move on to the actual production phase. The series, which will ideally have the format of 52*7 minute episodes, will have a strong vocation for the merchandising sector and therefore fully falls within the philosophy of Mondo TV programs. During the development phase, the production budget and other details related to the production plan will also be defined.

With this agreement, Mondo TV is therefore starting a new partnership in South Korea at a time when the seek for quality content seems to favor the restart of cooperation in a country that has historically been important for Mondo TV Group.

In terms of distribution, the parties will cooperate on multi-territorial agreements and for distribution in China and the United States, but will operate independently in some countries; in particular Enpix will handle distribution in Asia (with the exception of China where Mondo TV will also be able to operate for distribution) while Mondo TV will handle distribution in the rest of the world. Distribution includes both audiovisual rights and all licensing and merchandising rights.

Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, is the holding company of a Group made up of five companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it

Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM

Contact:

Mondo TV Piergiacomo Pollonio Investor Relator investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com