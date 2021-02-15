Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Mondo TV S.p.A.    MTV   IT0001447785

MONDO TV S.P.A.

(MTV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 02/15 09:33:17 am
1.256 EUR   +1.13%
03:39aMONDO TV S P A : COS23.0 ENPIX sviluppo Bubbly 15.02.2021
PU
02/14MONDO TV S P A : COS22.0 Atlas emissione azioni 12.02.2021
PU
02/11MONDO TV S P A : COS21.0 Atlas emissione azioni 11.02.2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mondo TV S p A : COS23.0 ENPIX sviluppo Bubbly 15.02.2021

02/15/2021 | 09:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMUNICATO STAMPA

MONDO TV annuncia un nuovo accordo di sviluppo di una nuova serie di animazione con Enpix

Dopo lo sviluppo congiunto del concept, le parti distribuiranno il prodotto in tutto il mondo in cerca di co-partner o coproduttori

Matteo Corradi, amministratore delegato della Mondo TV, ha dichiarato: "Siamo molto soddisfatti di questa nuova opportunità su un progetto in cui vediamo molte potenzialità in continuità con altri successi nati in Corea e poi esportati in tutti il mondo. Grazie alle risorse della linea Atlas, la nostra società è in grado di cogliere molte opportunità che consentono di guardare con grande ottimismo al futuro dell'intero gruppo."

15 febbraio 2021 - Mondo TV informa di aver raggiunto l'accordo con il dinamico studio coreano/malese Enpix (http://enpix.studio/index.php) per l'avvio della fase di sviluppo di un nuovo progetto di serie di animazione 3D CGI, per ora denominato Bubbly, di cui esiste una prima idea grafica, e per la eventuale distribuzione del progetto stesso.

Le parti hanno concordato di avviare e quindi di investire in una prima fase nello sviluppo del progetto, per tale intendendosi la realizzazione di un concept originale, incluso di arco narrativo, di alcuni soggetti di alcuni episodi, le grafiche principali e una presentazione ai potenziali acquirenti. La responsabilità di tali attività sarà principalmente in capo a Enpix sotto la supervisione di Mondo, mentre Mondo sarà poi responsabile della realizzazione di un teaser della serie.

L'obiettivo è di avviare poi una seconda fase di ricerca di possibili partner o catene televisive per poter assicurare la copertura del budget di produzione e poter quindi passare alla fase di produzione vera e propria. La serie, che avrà idealmente il formato di 52 episodi da 7 minuti, avrà una spiccata vocazione al settore del merchandising e rientra quindi pienamente nella filosofia dei programmi Mondo TV. Nel corso della fase di sviluppo saranno anche definiti il budget di produzione e altri dettagli in relazione al piano di produzione.

Con questo accordo la Mondo TV avvia quindi una nuova partnership in Corea del Sud in un momento in cui la ricerca di contenuto di qualità sembra favorire la ripartenza di cooperazioni in un paese storicamente importante per il Gruppo Mondo TV.

In termini di distribuzione le parti coopereranno su accordi multi-territoriali e per la distribuzione in Cina e Stati Uniti ma opereranno in modo indipendente in alcuni paesi; in particolare Enpix seguirà la distribuzione in Asia (con esclusione della Cina ove Mondo TV potrà operare anche per la distribuzione) mentre Mondo TV si occuperà della distribuzione nel resto del mondo. La distribuzione include sia i diritti audiovisivi che tutti i diritti di licensing e merchandising.

Matteo Corradi, amministratore delegato della Mondo TV, ha dichiarato: "Siamo molto soddisfatti di questa nuova opportunità su un progetto in cui vediamo molte potenzialità in continuità con altri successi nati in Corea e poi esportati in tutti il mondo. Grazie alle risorse della linea Atlas, la nostra società è in grado di cogliere molte opportunità che consentono di guardare con grande ottimismo al futuro dell'intero gruppo."

Mondo TV, quotata al segmento Star di Borsa Italiana, è la capogruppo di un Gruppo costituito da cinque società; il Gruppo è leader in Italia e tra i principali operatori Europei nella produzione e distribuzione di serie televisive e film d'animazione per la TV e il cinema, ed è attivo nei settori correlati (distribuzione audiovisiva e musicale, sfruttamento, media, editoria e merchandising). Per ulteriori informazioni su Mondo TV, vai su www.mondotv.it

Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IMContact:

Mondo TV Piergiacomo Pollonio Investor Relator investorrelations@mondotbvgroup.com

PRESS RELEASE

MONDO TV announces a new development agreement for a new animation series with Enpix

After the joint development of the concept, the parties will distribute the product worldwide in search of co-partners or co-producers

Matteo Corradi, CEO of Mondo TV, stated: "We are very satisfied with this new opportunity on a project in which we see a lot of potential in continuity with other successes born in Korea and then exported all over the world. Thanks to the resources of the Atlas line, our company is able to seize many opportunities that allow it to look to the future of the entire group with great optimism. "

15 February 2021 - Mondo TV informs that it has reached an agreement with the dynamic Korean / Malaysian studio Enpix (http://enpix.studio/index.php) for the start of the development phase of a new 3D CGI animation series project, for now titled Bubbly, and for the possible distribution of the project itself.

The parties have agreed to start and therefore to invest in a first phase in the development of the project, meaning the creation of an original concept, including a narrative arc, some subjects of some episodes, the main graphics and a presentation to potential buyers. The responsibility for these activities will mainly stay with Enpix under the supervision of Mondo, while Mondo will then be responsible for the realization of a teaser of the series.

The goal is to thereafter to start a second phase of research of possible partners, co-producers or television chains in order to ensure coverage of the production budget and then be able to move on to the actual production phase. The series, which will ideally have the format of 52*7 minute episodes, will have a strong vocation for the merchandising sector and therefore fully falls within the philosophy of Mondo TV programs. During the development phase, the production budget and other details related to the production plan will also be defined.

With this agreement, Mondo TV is therefore starting a new partnership in South Korea at a time when the seek for quality content seems to favor the restart of cooperation in a country that has historically been important for Mondo TV Group.

In terms of distribution, the parties will cooperate on multi-territorial agreements and for distribution in China and the United States, but will operate independently in some countries; in particular Enpix will handle distribution in Asia (with the exception of China where Mondo TV will also be able to operate for distribution) while Mondo TV will handle distribution in the rest of the world. Distribution includes both audiovisual rights and all licensing and merchandising rights.

Matteo Corradi, CEO of Mondo TV, declared: "We are very satisfied with this new opportunity on a project in which we see a lot of potential in continuity with other successes born in Korea and then exported all over the world. Thanks to the resources of the Atlas line, our company is able to catch many opportunities that allow it to look to the future of the entire group with great optimism. "

Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, is the holding company of a Group made up of five companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it

Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM

Contact:

Mondo TV Piergiacomo Pollonio Investor Relator investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com

Disclaimer

Mondo Tv S.p.A. published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 14:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MONDO TV S.P.A.
03:39aMONDO TV S P A : COS23.0 ENPIX sviluppo Bubbly 15.02.2021
PU
02/14MONDO TV S P A : COS22.0 Atlas emissione azioni 12.02.2021
PU
02/11MONDO TV S P A : COS21.0 Atlas emissione azioni 11.02.2021
PU
02/10MONDO TV S P A : COS20.0 Atlas conversione di due Bond e emissione azioni 10.02...
PU
02/10MONDO TV S P A : COS19.0 M2 MeteoHereos + Sissi Ungheria 10.02.2021
PU
02/09MONDO TV S P A : COS18.0 Atlas conversione di quattro Bond e emissione azioni 09..
PU
02/09MONDO TV S P A : COS17.0 Huashi licenza Sissi 1 e 2 Cina 09.02.2021
PU
02/08MONDO TV S P A : COS16.0 Atlas conversione di un Bond 08.02.2021
PU
02/07MONDO TV S P A : COS15.0 Atlas conversione di un Bond 05.02.2021
PU
02/01MONDO TV S P A : Lisans and elc appointed as agent for meteoheroes in turkey and..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24,4 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
Net income 2020 4,52 M 5,49 M 5,49 M
Net cash 2020 0,24 M 0,30 M 0,30 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 49,6 M 60,1 M 60,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart MONDO TV S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Mondo TV S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDO TV S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,60 €
Last Close Price 1,24 €
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 109%
Spread / Lowest Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matteo Corradi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlo Marchetti Chief Financial Officer & Non-Executive Director
Aurelio Fedele Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Angelica Mola Independent Non-Executive Director
Monica Corradi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONDO TV S.P.A.-6.62%60
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.9.66%21 920
TOHO CO., LTD.-0.23%7 346
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-19.69%7 114
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-2.71%4 320
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.5.54%3 802
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ