Mondo TV S p A : COS25.0 Gorjuss Cromo 27.05.2022

PRESS RELEASE

Mondo TV closes the first licensing agreement for Gorjuss

Mondo TV starts to hit its licensing targets in multiple categories for a brand which is already a global phenomenon

Excellent start of the licensing for this iconic property within the most recent Mondo TV business of licensing distribution of third parties' products with low investment and guaranteed margins

27 May 2022 - Mondo TV, one of the major European producers and distributors of animated content, after few days from the announcing of the closing of a contract for the licensing of Gorjuss, with the company Coriex (see press release dated 25 May 2022), announced the closing of a new licensing agreement with the company Cromo NB S.r.l. (https://www.cromonb.com/cromo-nb/) for certain cartography products.

The contract will have a duration until 31 December 2024 and provides for the payment by the licensee of a minimum guaranteed amount and royalties for sales exceeding the amount of the guaranteed minimum. On all these sums Mondo TV will withhold its commission equal to 30%.

Shortly after the closure of the agency contract (see press release of February 16, 2022), the multi-category expansion plan in licensing in Italy is successfully launched for the brand which is already a global phenomenon seems to have the basis for a confirmation in Italy of the success of this global brand. Excellent start of the licensing for this iconic property within the most recent Mondo TV business of licensing distribution of third parties' products with low investment and guaranteed margins

Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, has its registered office in Rome and is a Group made up of four companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it.

ISIN code: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM