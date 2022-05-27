Log in
    MTV   IT0001447785

MONDO TV S.P.A.

(MTV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/27 10:22:38 am EDT
0.8670 EUR   -2.14%
Mondo TV S p A : COS25.0 Gorjuss Cromo 27.05.2022

05/27/2022 | 10:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMUNICATO STAMPA

Mondo TV chiude un ulteriore nuovo accordo di licensing per le Gorjuss

Continua l'espansione multi-categoria nel licensing in Italia per quello che è già un fenomeno a livello globale

Ottimo avvio del licensing per una property iconica nell'ambito del business più recente della Mondo TV di distribuzione licensing di prodotti di terzi parti a basso investimento e marginalità garantita

27 maggio 2022 - Mondo TV, uno dei maggiori produttori e distributori europei di contenuti animati, dopo pochissimi giorni dall'annuncio di un contratto di licensing con Coriex sulle Gorjuss (cfr. comunicato stampa in data 25 maggio 20222), comunica la chiusura di un nuovo contratto di licensing con la società Cromo NB S.r.l. (https://www.cromonb.com/cromo-nb/) per alcuni prodotti di cartografia.

Il contratto avrà una durata fino al 31 dicembre 2024 e prevede il pagamento di un minimo garantito e, in caso di supero del suddetto importo minimo garantito, di royalties da parte della licenziataria per le vendite eccedenti l'importo del minimo garantito. Su tutte tali somme Mondo TV tratterrà la propria commissione pari al 30%.

Dopo poco tempo dalla chiusura del contratto di agenzia (cfr. comunicato stampa del 16 febbraio 2022) il piano di espansione multi-categoria nel licensing in Italia per quello che è già un fenomeno a livello globale sembra porre le premesse per una ulteriore conferma anche in Italia del successo di questo brand globale. Ottimo avvio del licensing per una property iconica nell'ambito del business più recente della Mondo TV di distribuzione licensing di prodotti di terzi parti a basso investimento e marginalità garantita.

Mondo TV, quotata al segmento Star di Borsa Italiana, ha sede a Roma ed è un Gruppo costituito da quattro società; il Gruppo è leader in Italia e tra i principali operatori Europei nella produzione e distribuzione di serie televisive e film d'animazione per la TV e il cinema, ed è attivo nei settori correlati (distribuzione audiovisiva e musicale, sfruttamento, media, editoria e merchandising). Per ulteriori informazioni su Mondo TV, vai su www.mondotv.it

Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM

Contact:

Mondo TV

Piergiacomo Pollonio

Investor Relator

investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com

PRESS RELEASE

Mondo TV closes the first licensing agreement for Gorjuss

Mondo TV starts to hit its licensing targets in multiple categories for a brand which is already a global phenomenon

Excellent start of the licensing for this iconic property within the most recent Mondo TV business of licensing distribution of third parties' products with low investment and guaranteed margins

27 May 2022 - Mondo TV, one of the major European producers and distributors of animated content, after few days from the announcing of the closing of a contract for the licensing of Gorjuss, with the company Coriex (see press release dated 25 May 2022), announced the closing of a new licensing agreement with the company Cromo NB S.r.l. (https://www.cromonb.com/cromo-nb/) for certain cartography products.

The contract will have a duration until 31 December 2024 and provides for the payment by the licensee of a minimum guaranteed amount and royalties for sales exceeding the amount of the guaranteed minimum. On all these sums Mondo TV will withhold its commission equal to 30%.

Shortly after the closure of the agency contract (see press release of February 16, 2022), the multi-category expansion plan in licensing in Italy is successfully launched for the brand which is already a global phenomenon seems to have the basis for a confirmation in Italy of the success of this global brand. Excellent start of the licensing for this iconic property within the most recent Mondo TV business of licensing distribution of third parties' products with low investment and guaranteed margins

Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, has its registered office in Rome and is a Group made up of four companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it.

ISIN code: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM

Contact:

Mondo TV

Piergiacomo Pollonio

Investor Relator

investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com

Disclaimer

Mondo Tv S.p.A. published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 14:09:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 29,5 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
Net income 2021 5,69 M 6,10 M 6,10 M
Net Debt 2021 2,78 M 2,98 M 2,98 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 40,0 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart MONDO TV S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Mondo TV S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDO TV S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,89 €
Average target price 3,10 €
Spread / Average Target 250%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matteo Corradi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlo Marchetti Non-Executive Director & Head-Financial Reporting
Aurelio Fedele Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Angelica Mola Independent Non-Executive Director
Monica Corradi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDO TV S.P.A.-36.17%43
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-33.08%10 630
TOHO COMPANY LTD0.81%6 904
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-5.95%3 958
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-16.86%2 951
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-8.45%2 234