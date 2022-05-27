Mondo TV S p A : COS25.0 Gorjuss Cromo 27.05.2022

Mondo TV chiude un ulteriore nuovo accordo di licensing per le Gorjuss
Continua l'espansione multi-categoria nel licensing in Italia per quello che è già un fenomeno a livello globale
Ottimo avvio del licensing per una property iconica nell'ambito del business più recente della Mondo TV di distribuzione licensing di prodotti di terzi parti a basso investimento e marginalità garantita
27 maggio 2022 - Mondo TV, uno dei maggiori produttori e distributori europei di contenuti animati, dopo pochissimi giorni dall'annuncio di un contratto di licensing con Coriex sulle Gorjuss (cfr. comunicato stampa in data 25 maggio 20222), comunica la chiusura di un nuovo contratto di licensing con la società Cromo NB S.r.l. (https://www.cromonb.com/cromo-nb/) per alcuni prodotti di cartografia.
Il contratto avrà una durata fino al 31 dicembre 2024 e prevede il pagamento di un minimo garantito e, in caso di supero del suddetto importo minimo garantito, di royalties da parte della licenziataria per le vendite eccedenti l'importo del minimo garantito. Su tutte tali somme Mondo TV tratterrà la propria commissione pari al 30%.
Dopo poco tempo dalla chiusura del contratto di agenzia (cfr. comunicato stampa del 16 febbraio 2022) il piano di espansione multi-categoria nel licensing in Italia per quello che è già un fenomeno a livello globale sembra porre le premesse per una ulteriore conferma anche in Italia del successo di questo brand globale. Ottimo avvio del licensing per una property iconica nell'ambito del business più recente della Mondo TV di distribuzione licensing di prodotti di terzi parti a basso investimento e marginalità garantita.
Mondo TV closes the first licensing agreement for Gorjuss
Mondo TV starts to hit its licensing targets in multiple categories for a brand which is already a global phenomenon
Excellent start of the licensing for this iconic property within the most recent Mondo TV business of licensing distribution of third parties' products with low investment and guaranteed margins
27 May 2022- Mondo TV, one of the major European producers and distributors of animated content, after few days from the announcing of the closing of a contract for the licensing of Gorjuss, with the company Coriex (see press release dated 25 May 2022), announced the closing of a new licensing agreement with the company Cromo NB S.r.l. (https://www.cromonb.com/cromo-nb/) for certain cartography products.
The contract will have a duration until 31 December 2024 and provides for the payment by the licensee of a minimum guaranteed amount and royalties for sales exceeding the amount of the guaranteed minimum. On all these sums Mondo TV will withhold its commission equal to 30%.
Shortly after the closure of the agency contract (see press release of February 16, 2022), the multi-category expansion plan in licensing in Italy is successfully launched for the brand which is already a global phenomenon seems to have the basis for a confirmation in Italy of the success of this global brand. Excellent start of the licensing for this iconic property within the most recent Mondo TV business of licensing distribution of third parties' products with low investment and guaranteed margins
