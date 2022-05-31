Mondo TV S p A : COS27.0 Atlas conversione di un Bond 31.05.2022

PRESS RELEASE

MONDO TV: One bond has been converted by Atlas Capital Markets

31 May 2022 - Mondo TV has received today from Atlas Capital Markets a conversion notice (the "Notice") for one of the bonds issued on 25 May 2022 (see the press release issued on such date).

The issuance relates to the investment agreement (the "Atlas Agreement" or the "Agreement") - approved by the Company's shareholders' meeting as communicated last 29 April 2022 - whereby Atlas undertook to subscribe, directly or through an affiliate designated pursuant to the Agreement, in two tranches and only on the basis of subscription notice issued by the Company, 38 bonds convertible into shares for a value of Euro 250,000 each (the "Bonds"). As of today, 8 bonds have been issued upon the partial payment by Atlas of part of the first tranche.

It is recalled that one Bond has already been converted before the one object of the above referenced conversion.

In accordance with the Agreement, the number of shares of the conversion was determined on the basis of 92% of the average of three days volume weighted average price of the ordinary shares of Mondo TV S.p.A. as published by Bloomberg, selected by Atlas over the period of fifteen consecutive trading days preceding the Notice. The price, determined in the above way, results to be equal to Euro 0.80663 per share: thus, the converted Bonds gives right to subscribe 309,933 Mondo TV ordinary shares, equal to around 0.68% of the actual company's capital.

The per share value on the net equity of the Company as of 31 December 2021, as reported in the annual consolidated financial statement approved by the Board of Directors on 25 March 2022:

Mondo Tv S.p.A. Net Equity at 31 December 2021 (in million euro) 80.5 Number of shares issued as of today 45,436,875 Net Equity per share at the date of 31 December 2021 1.77

