  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Mondo TV S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTV   IT0001447785

MONDO TV S.P.A.

(MTV)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05/31 11:35:05 am EDT
0.8510 EUR   -2.85%
12:41pMONDO TV S P A : COS27.0 Atlas conversione di un Bond 31.05.2022
PU
05/27MONDO TV S P A : COS25.0 Gorjuss Cromo 27.05.2022
PU
05/26MONDO TV S P A : COS24.0 Emissione Bond Atlas 25.05.2022
PU
Mondo TV S p A : COS27.0 Atlas conversione di un Bond 31.05.2022

05/31/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
COMUNICATO STAMPA

MONDO TV: Conversione di un bond da parte di Atlas Capital Markets

31 maggio 2022 - Mondo TV ha ricevuto in data odierna da Atlas Capital Markets una richiesta di conversione (la "Richiesta") di uno dei bond emessi in data 25 maggio 2022 (cfr. comunicato stampa in pari data).

L'emissione si è svolta nell'ambito dell'accordo di investimento (il "Contratto Atlas" o il "Contratto") - approvato dalla assemblea dei soci della Società come da comunicato stampa del 29 aprile 2022, cui si rinvia - con il quale Atlas si è impegnata a sottoscrivere, direttamente o tramite un soggetto eventualmente designato ai sensi del Contratto, in due tranches e solo a seguito di specifica richieste di sottoscrizione formulate dalla Società 38 bond convertibili in azioni per un valore di Euro 250.000 ciascuno (i "Bond"). Ad oggi sono stati emessi 8 Bond in relazione al parziale pagamento da parte di Atlas di parte della prima tranche.

Si rammenta che uno dei Bond, prima di quello oggetto di quest'ultima conversione, è già stato oggetto di conversione da parte di Atlas.

Il numero di azioni oggetto della conversione è stato determinato in conformità al dettato contrattuale sulla base del 92% del prezzo medio ponderato dei prezzi per volume delle transazioni qualificanti rilevate da Bloomberg durante tre giorni di borsa selezionati da Atlas all'interno di un periodo di 15 giorni consecutivi di borsa aperta precedenti la ricezione della Richiesta. Il prezzo così determinato è risultato essere pari a Euro 0,80663 per azione: pertanto i Bond oggetto di conversione danno diritto a sottoscrivere 309.933 azioni ordinarie Mondo TV pari a circa lo 0,68% del capitale sociale attualmente in circolazione.

Il valore per azione risultante sul patrimonio netto della Società al 31 dicembre 2021, come risultante dalla relazione finanziaria annuale consolidata approvata dal Consiglio di Amministrazione in data 25 marzo 2022, risulta essere:

patrimonio netto Mondo Tv S.p.A. al 31 dicembre 2021 (in milioni di euro)

80,5

numero di azioni emesse ad oggi

45.436.875

patrimonio per azione al 31 dicembre 2021

1,77

Mondo TV, quotata al segmento Star di Borsa Italiana, ha sede a Roma ed è un Gruppo costituito da quattro società; il Gruppo è leader in Italia e tra i principali operatori Europei nella produzione e distribuzione di serie televisive e film d'animazione per la TV e il cinema, ed è attivo nei settori correlati (distribuzione audiovisiva e musicale, sfruttamento, media, editoria e merchandising). Per ulteriori informazioni su Mondo TV, vai su www.mondotv.it

Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM

Contact:

Mondo TV

Atlas Capital Markets

Piergiacomo Pollonio

Charles Ofori

Investor Relator

Partner

investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com

charles@atlascapitalm.com

PRESS RELEASE

MONDO TV: One bond has been converted by Atlas Capital Markets

31 May 2022 - Mondo TV has received today from Atlas Capital Markets a conversion notice (the "Notice") for one of the bonds issued on 25 May 2022 (see the press release issued on such date).

The issuance relates to the investment agreement (the "Atlas Agreement" or the "Agreement") - approved by the Company's shareholders' meeting as communicated last 29 April 2022 - whereby Atlas undertook to subscribe, directly or through an affiliate designated pursuant to the Agreement, in two tranches and only on the basis of subscription notice issued by the Company, 38 bonds convertible into shares for a value of Euro 250,000 each (the "Bonds"). As of today, 8 bonds have been issued upon the partial payment by Atlas of part of the first tranche.

It is recalled that one Bond has already been converted before the one object of the above referenced conversion.

In accordance with the Agreement, the number of shares of the conversion was determined on the basis of 92% of the average of three days volume weighted average price of the ordinary shares of Mondo TV S.p.A. as published by Bloomberg, selected by Atlas over the period of fifteen consecutive trading days preceding the Notice. The price, determined in the above way, results to be equal to Euro 0.80663 per share: thus, the converted Bonds gives right to subscribe 309,933 Mondo TV ordinary shares, equal to around 0.68% of the actual company's capital.

The per share value on the net equity of the Company as of 31 December 2021, as reported in the annual consolidated financial statement approved by the Board of Directors on 25 March 2022:

Mondo Tv S.p.A. Net Equity at 31 December 2021 (in million euro)

80.5

Number of shares issued as of today

45,436,875

Net Equity per share at the date of 31 December 2021

1.77

Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, has its registered office in Rome and is a Group made up of four companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it.

Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM

Contact:

Mondo TV

Atlas Capital Markets

Piergiacomo Pollonio

Charles Ofori

Investor Relator

Partner

investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com

charles@atlascapitalm.com

Disclaimer

Mondo Tv S.p.A. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 16:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 29,5 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
Net income 2021 5,69 M 6,13 M 6,13 M
Net Debt 2021 2,78 M 3,00 M 3,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,74x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39,5 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart MONDO TV S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Mondo TV S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDO TV S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,88 €
Average target price 3,10 €
Spread / Average Target 254%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matteo Corradi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlo Marchetti Non-Executive Director & Head-Financial Reporting
Aurelio Fedele Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Angelica Mola Independent Non-Executive Director
Monica Corradi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDO TV S.P.A.-36.89%43
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-36.49%10 206
TOHO COMPANY LTD2.13%6 987
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-5.69%3 969
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-15.85%3 021
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-1.41%2 406