Mondo TV S p A : COS27.0 Atlas conversione di un Bond 31.05.2022

COMUNICATO STAMPA
MONDO TV: Conversione di un bond da parte di Atlas Capital Markets
31 maggio 2022- Mondo TV ha ricevuto in data odierna da Atlas Capital Markets una richiesta di conversione (la "Richiesta") di uno dei bond emessi in data 25 maggio 2022 (cfr. comunicato stampa in pari data).
L'emissione si è svolta nell'ambito dell'accordo di investimento (il "Contratto Atlas" o il "Contratto") - approvato dalla assemblea dei soci della Società come da comunicato stampa del 29 aprile 2022, cui si rinvia - con il quale Atlas si è impegnata a sottoscrivere, direttamente o tramite un soggetto eventualmente designato ai sensi del Contratto, in due tranches e solo a seguito di specifica richieste di sottoscrizione formulate dalla Società 38 bond convertibili in azioni per un valore di Euro 250.000 ciascuno (i "Bond"). Ad oggi sono stati emessi 8 Bond in relazione al parziale pagamento da parte di Atlas di parte della prima tranche.
Si rammenta che uno dei Bond, prima di quello oggetto di quest'ultima conversione, è già stato oggetto di conversione da parte di Atlas.
Il numero di azioni oggetto della conversione è stato determinato in conformità al dettato contrattuale sulla base del 92% del prezzo medio ponderato dei prezzi per volume delle transazioni qualificanti rilevate da Bloomberg durante tre giorni di borsa selezionati da Atlas all'interno di un periodo di 15 giorni consecutivi di borsa aperta precedenti la ricezione della Richiesta. Il prezzo così determinato è risultato essere pari a Euro 0,80663 per azione: pertanto i Bond oggetto di conversione danno diritto a sottoscrivere 309.933 azioni ordinarie Mondo TV pari a circa lo 0,68% del capitale sociale attualmente in circolazione.
Il valore per azione risultante sul patrimonio netto della Società al 31 dicembre 2021, come risultante dalla relazione finanziaria annuale consolidata approvata dal Consiglio di Amministrazione in data 25 marzo 2022, risulta essere:
patrimonio netto Mondo Tv S.p.A. al 31 dicembre 2021 (in milioni di euro)
80,5
numero di azioni emesse ad oggi
45.436.875
patrimonio per azione al 31 dicembre 2021
1,77
Mondo TV, quotata al segmento Star di Borsa Italiana, ha sede a Roma ed è un Gruppo costituito da quattro società; il Gruppo è leader in Italia e tra i principali operatori Europei nella produzione e distribuzione di serie televisive e film d'animazione per la TV e il cinema, ed è attivo nei settori correlati (distribuzione audiovisiva e musicale, sfruttamento, media, editoria e merchandising). Per ulteriori informazioni su Mondo TV, vai su www.mondotv.it
Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM
PRESS RELEASE
MONDO TV: One bond has been converted by Atlas Capital Markets
31 May 2022 - Mondo TV has received today from Atlas Capital Markets a conversion notice (the "Notice") for one of the bonds issued on 25 May 2022 (see the press release issued on such date).
The issuance relates to the investment agreement (the "Atlas Agreement" or the "Agreement") - approved by the Company's shareholders' meeting as communicated last 29 April 2022 - whereby Atlas undertook to subscribe, directly or through an affiliate designated pursuant to the Agreement, in two tranches and only on the basis of subscription notice issued by the Company, 38 bonds convertible into shares for a value of Euro 250,000 each (the "Bonds"). As of today, 8 bonds have been issued upon the partial payment by Atlas of part of the first tranche.
It is recalled that one Bond has already been converted before the one object of the above referenced conversion.
In accordance with the Agreement, the number of shares of the conversion was determined on the basis of 92% of the average of three days volume weighted average price of the ordinary shares of Mondo TV S.p.A. as published by Bloomberg, selected by Atlas over the period of fifteen consecutive trading days preceding the Notice. The price, determined in the above way, results to be equal to Euro 0.80663 per share: thus, the converted Bonds gives right to subscribe 309,933 Mondo TV ordinary shares, equal to around 0.68% of the actual company's capital.
The per share value on the net equity of the Company as of 31 December 2021, as reported in the annual consolidated financial statement approved by the Board of Directors on 25 March 2022:
Mondo Tv S.p.A. Net Equity at 31 December 2021 (in million euro)
80.5
Number of shares issued as of today
45,436,875
Net Equity per share at the date of 31 December 2021
1.77
Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, has its registered office in Rome and is a Group made up of four companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it.
Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM