Mondo TV S p A : COS30.0 Atlas conversione di un Bond 23.02.2021

COMUNICATO STAMPA

MONDO TV: Conversione di un bond da parte di Atlas Special Opportunities

4 Bonds residuano al completamento delle conversioni

23 febbraio 2021 - Mondo TV ha ricevuto ieri da Atlas Special Opportunities, del gruppo Atlas Capital Markets, una richiesta di conversione (la "Richiesta") di uno degli ultimi diciassette bond emessi in data 27 gennaio 2021 a completamento dell'unica tranche di quarantadue Bond (cfr. comunicato stampa in pari data). La conversione si è svolta nell'ambito dell'accordo di investimento (il "Contratto Atlas" o il "Contratto") - approvato dalla Società come da comunicato stampa del 13 ottobre 2020, cui si rinvia - con il quale Atlas si è impegnata a sottoscrivere, direttamente o tramite un soggetto eventualmente designato ai sensi del Contratto, in una unica tranche e solo a seguito di specifica richieste di sottoscrizione formulate dalla Società, 42 bond convertibili in azioni per un valore di Euro 250.000 ciascuno, di cui i primi 25 furono emessi in data 27 ottobre 2020 e i restanti 17 in data 27 gennaio 2021 (i "Bond"). Si rammenta che 37 Bond erano già stati convertiti e con questa ultima conversione residuano 4 Bond da convertire.

Il numero di azioni oggetto della conversione odierna è stato determinato in conformità al dettato contrattuale sulla base del 92% del prezzo medio ponderato dei prezzi per volume delle transazioni qualificanti rilevate da Bloomberg durante tre giorni di borsa selezionati da Atlas all'interno di un periodo di 15 giorni consecutivi di borsa aperta precedenti la ricezione della Richiesta. Il prezzo così determinato è risultato essere pari a Euro 1,1364 per azione: pertanto i Bond oggetto di conversione daranno diritto a sottoscrivere 220.001 azioni ordinarie Mondo TV.

Come comunicato in data 16 febbraio 2021 (cfr. comunicato stampa in pari data cui si rinvia) si rammenta che in base al regolamento contrattuale le azioni da conversione sono oggetto di un prestito ad Atlas da parte dell'azionista di maggioranza relativa; pertanto, fino alla ricorrenza dei presupposti contrattuali per la restituzione del prestito da Atlas al suddetto azionista, non vi sarà emissione di nuove azioni: di tale circostanza sarà data pronta informativa.

Mondo TV, quotata al segmento Star di Borsa Italiana, è la capogruppo di un Gruppo costituito da cinque società; il Gruppo è leader in Italia e tra i principali operatori Europei nella produzione e distribuzione di serie televisive e film d'animazione per la TV e il cinema, ed è attivo nei settori correlati (distribuzione audiovisiva e musicale, sfruttamento, media, editoria e merchandising). Per ulteriori informazioni su Mondo TV, vai su www.mondotv.it

Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM

Contact: Mondo TV Atlas Capital Markets Piergiacomo Pollonio Charles Ofori Investor Relator Partner investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com charles@atlascapitalm.com

PRESS RELEASE

MONDO TV: One bond has been converted by Atlas Special Opportunities

4 Bonds remain outstanding for conversion

23 February 2021 - Mondo TV has received yesterday from Atlas Special Opportunities, part of the Atlas Capital Markets group, a conversion notice (the "Notice") for one of the last seventeen bonds issued on 27 January 2021 (see the press release issued on such date). The conversion relates to the investment agreement (the "Atlas Agreement" or the "Agreement") - approved by the Company as communicated last 13 October 2020 - whereby Atlas undertook to subscribe, directly or through an affiliate designated pursuant to the Agreement, in one sole tranche and only on the basis of subscription notice issued by the Company, 42 bonds convertible into shares for a value of Euro 250,000 each, of which 25 Bonds were issued on 27 October 2020 and the further 17 on 27 January 2021 (the "Bonds"). It is recalled that 37 Bonds were converted heretofore and that upon this last conversion 4 Bonds remain outstanding.

In accordance with the Agreement, the number of shares of today's conversion was determined on the basis of 92% of the average of three days volume weighted average price of the ordinary shares of Mondo TV S.p.A. as published by Bloomberg, selected by Atlas over the period of fifteen consecutive trading days preceding the Notice. The price, determined in the above way, results to be equal to Euro 1.1364 per share: thus, the converted Bonds give right to subscribe 220,001 Mondo TV ordinary shares.

As informed on last 16 February 2021 (see press release issued on such date which is hereby recalled), it is highlighted that - pursuant to the Agreement - the conversion shares are object of a share lending by the relative majority shareholder to Atlas: thus, until the occurrence of the contractual conditions for the return of the shares from Atlas to the relative majority shareholder, there will be no issuance of new shares: the Company will give prompt information of the occurrence of such conditions at the time being.

Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, is the holding company of a Group made up of five companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it.

Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM