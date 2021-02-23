Mondo TV S p A : COS31.0 Licenza The Gruffalo - Emmeci 23.02.2021

COMUNICATO STAMPA

Mondo TV chiude accordo di licenza sul Gruffalo con Emmeci per la Befana 2022 e 2023 in Italia

Prosegue l'espansione del licensing in Italia della property in distribuzione da parte di Mondo TV

23 febbraio 2021 - Mondo TV comunica che Emmeci s.a.s, con sede a Biella, ha acquistato da Mondo TV S.p.A. una licenza per il territorio di Italia, San Marino, Città del Vaticano e Canton Ticino, per lo sfruttamento dei diritti di licensing e merchandising della property Il Gruffalò per la produzione e il commercio di prodotti legati alle campagne per l'epifania 2022 e 2023.

L'accordo conferma l'appeal della property Il Gruffalò, distribuita dalla Mondo TV, che nel mercato del licensing e merchandising si sta espandendo su molteplici categorie di prodotti.

Mondo TV, quotata al segmento Star di Borsa Italiana, è capogruppo di un Gruppo costituito da altre quattro società; il Gruppo è leader in Italia e tra i principali operatori Europei nella produzione e distribuzione di serie televisive e film d'animazione per la TV e il cinema, ed è attivo nei settori correlati (distribuzione audiovisiva e musicale, sfruttamento, media, editoria e merchandising). Per ulteriori informazioni su Mondo TV, vai su www.mondotv.it

Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IMContact:

Mondo TV Piergiacomo Pollonio Investor Relator investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com

PRESS RELEASE

Mondo TV: executed a license agreement with Emmeci on The Gruffalo for Epiphany 2022 and 2023 Italy

The property being distributed by Mondo TV continues its expansion in Italy in the licensing sector

23 February 2021 - Mondo TV announced that Emmeci s.a.s., an Italian company with headquarter in Biella, has purchased from Mondo TV S.p.A. a license for the territory of Italy, San Marino, Vatican City and Ticino, for the exploitation of the licensing and merchandising rights of IP The Gruffalo for the production and marketing of products connected with Epiphany campaigns 2022 and 2023.

The agreement confirms the appeal of The Gruffalo property, distributed by Mondo TV, in the licensing and merchandising market where it is expanding on a wide range of consumer products categories.

Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, is the holding company of a Group made up of four more companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).

For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it.

Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM

Contact:

Mondo TV Piergiacomo Pollonio Investor Relator investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com