Mondo TV S p A : COS38.0 De Agostini licenza terza stagione Bread Barber Shop 18.07.2022

MONDO TV reached a preliminary understanding with De Agostini on the terms of a license agreement in Italy for the third season of Bread Barber Shop TV series

The distribution of high-quality programs, also produced by third parties, according to a model with certain margins continues actively

18 July 2022 - Mondo TV announces that it has reached with De Agostini Editore S.p.A. a preliminary understanding on the terms for the license of Pay TV rights for Italy of the third season of the animated series Bread Barber Shop, produced by the Korean Monster Studio, and recently reported in the Moige (the Italian Parents Association) guide "A year of zapping and streaming - 2021 / 2022" with a "STAR "score, indicating it as a positive program, which combines valid and interesting content with a good technical form, adequate to the characteristics of the television genre to which the program belongs.

It is recalled that the said program, characterized by its high quality, was acquired by Mondo TV for the initial purpose of a punctual sale to a free TV channel (see press release of 1 April 2021); this new agreement therefore integrates even more the placement of the program in Italy and confirms the goodness of the business model of acquiring even series of third parties for timely distribution in Italy..

Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, is the holding company of a Group made up of four more companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).

