  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Mondo TV S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTV   IT0001447785

MONDO TV S.P.A.

(MTV)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05:58 2022-07-18 am EDT
0.6550 EUR   +1.08%
MONDO TV S P A : COS38.0 De Agostini licenza terza stagione Bread Barber Shop 18.07.2022
PU
MONDO TV S P A : Studios annoucnes deal with brazil's brandplay streaming service
PU
MONDO TV S P A : COS36.0 Attestazione nuovo capitale sociale 27.06.2022
PU
Mondo TV S p A : COS38.0 De Agostini licenza terza stagione Bread Barber Shop 18.07.2022

07/18/2022 | 05:44am EDT
COMUNICATO STAMPA

MONDO TV raggiunge intesa preliminare con De Agostini per la licenza in Italia anche per la terza stagione della serie TV Bread Barber Shop

Prosegue attivamente la distribuzione di programmi di alta qualità anche prodotti da terze parti secondo un modello a marginalità certa

18 luglio 2022 - Mondo TV annuncia di aver raggiunto con De Agostini Editore S.p.A. un'intesa preliminare sui termini per la licenza dei diritti Pay TV per l'Italia della terza stagione della serie animata Bread Barber Shop, prodotto dalla coreana Monster Studio, e recentemente segnalato nella guida Moige "Un anno di zapping e di streaming - 2021/2022" a cui è stato assegnato l'ambito punteggio "STELLA", segnalandolo come programma positivo, che abbina contenuti validi e interessanti a una buona forma tecnica, adeguata alle caratteristiche del genere televisivo a cui appartiene il programma

Si rammenta che il detto programma, caratterizzato per l'alta qualità, fu acquisito dalla Mondo TV ai fini inizialmente della vendita puntuale a un canale free TV (cfr. comunicato stampa del 1 aprile 2021); questa nuova intesa integra quindi il piazzamento del programma in Italia sulla TV c.d. Free e conferma la bontà del modello di business di acquisizione anche di serie di terzi per la distribuzione puntuale in Italia.

Mondo TV, quotata al segmento Star di Borsa Italiana, è capogruppo di un Gruppo costituito da altre quattro società; il Gruppo è leader in Italia e tra i principali operatori Europei nella produzione e distribuzione di serie televisive e film d'animazione per la TV e il cinema, ed è attivo nei settori correlati (distribuzione audiovisiva e musicale, sfruttamento, media, editoria e merchandising). Per ulteriori informazioni su Mondo TV, vai su www.mondotv.it

Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM

Contact:

Mondo TV

Piergiacomo Pollonio

Investor Relator

investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com

PRESS RELEASE

MONDO TV reached a preliminary understanding with De Agostini on the terms of a license agreement in Italy for the third season of Bread Barber Shop TV series

The distribution of high-quality programs, also produced by third parties, according to a model with certain margins continues actively

18 July 2022 - Mondo TV announces that it has reached with De Agostini Editore S.p.A. a preliminary understanding on the terms for the license of Pay TV rights for Italy of the third season of the animated series Bread Barber Shop, produced by the Korean Monster Studio, and recently reported in the Moige (the Italian Parents Association) guide "A year of zapping and streaming - 2021 / 2022" with a "STAR "score, indicating it as a positive program, which combines valid and interesting content with a good technical form, adequate to the characteristics of the television genre to which the program belongs.

It is recalled that the said program, characterized by its high quality, was acquired by Mondo TV for the initial purpose of a punctual sale to a free TV channel (see press release of 1 April 2021); this new agreement therefore integrates even more the placement of the program in Italy and confirms the goodness of the business model of acquiring even series of third parties for timely distribution in Italy..

Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, is the holding company of a Group made up of four more companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).

For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it.

ISIN code: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM

Contact:

Mondo TV

Piergiacomo Pollonio

Investor Relator

investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com

Disclaimer

Mondo Tv S.p.A. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 09:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
MONDO TV S P A : COS38.0 De Agostini licenza terza stagione Bread Barber Shop 18.07.2022
MONDO TV S P A : Studios annoucnes deal with brazil's brandplay streaming service
MONDO TV S P A : COS36.0 Attestazione nuovo capitale sociale 27.06.2022
Financials
Sales 2021 29,5 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net income 2021 5,69 M 5,74 M 5,74 M
Net Debt 2021 2,78 M 2,80 M 2,80 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29,9 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart MONDO TV S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Mondo TV S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDO TV S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,65 €
Average target price 3,10 €
Spread / Average Target 378%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matteo Corradi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlo Marchetti Non-Executive Director & Head-Financial Reporting
Aurelio Fedele Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Angelica Mola Independent Non-Executive Director
Monica Corradi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDO TV S.P.A.-53.31%30
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-48.57%8 148
TOHO COMPANY LTD5.99%6 646
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-12.37%3 688
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-16.47%2 956
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-8.45%2 234