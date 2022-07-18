Mondo TV S p A : COS38.0 De Agostini licenza terza stagione Bread Barber Shop 18.07.2022
COMUNICATO STAMPA
MONDO TV raggiunge intesa preliminare con De Agostini per la licenza in Italia anche per la terza stagione della serie TV Bread Barber Shop
Prosegue attivamente la distribuzione di programmi di alta qualità anche prodotti da terze parti secondo un modello a marginalità certa
18 luglio 2022 - Mondo TV annuncia di aver raggiunto con De Agostini Editore S.p.A. un'intesa preliminare sui termini per la licenza dei diritti Pay TV per l'Italia della terza stagione della serie animata Bread Barber Shop, prodotto dalla coreana Monster Studio, e recentemente segnalato nella guida Moige "Un anno di zapping e di streaming - 2021/2022" a cui è stato assegnato l'ambito punteggio "STELLA", segnalandolo come programma positivo, che abbina contenuti validi e interessanti a una buona forma tecnica, adeguata alle caratteristiche del genere televisivo a cui appartiene il programma
Si rammenta che il detto programma, caratterizzato per l'alta qualità, fu acquisito dalla Mondo TV ai fini inizialmente della vendita puntuale a un canale free TV (cfr. comunicato stampa del 1 aprile 2021); questa nuova intesa integra quindi il piazzamento del programma in Italia sulla TV c.d. Free e conferma la bontà del modello di business di acquisizione anche di serie di terzi per la distribuzione puntuale in Italia.
Mondo TV, quotata al segmento Star di Borsa Italiana, è capogruppo di un Gruppo costituito da altre quattro società; il Gruppo è leader in Italia e tra i principali operatori Europei nella produzione e distribuzione di serie televisive e film d'animazione per la TV e il cinema, ed è attivo nei settori correlati (distribuzione audiovisiva e musicale, sfruttamento, media, editoria e merchandising). Per ulteriori informazioni su Mondo TV, vai su www.mondotv.it
Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM
PRESS RELEASE
MONDO TV reached a preliminary understanding with De Agostini on the terms of a license agreement in Italy for the third season of Bread Barber Shop TV series
The distribution of high-quality programs, also produced by third parties, according to a model with certain margins continues actively
18 July 2022 - Mondo TV announces that it has reached with De Agostini Editore S.p.A. a preliminary understanding on the terms for the license of Pay TV rights for Italy of the third season of the animated series Bread Barber Shop, produced by the Korean Monster Studio, and recently reported in the Moige (the Italian Parents Association) guide "A year of zapping and streaming - 2021 / 2022" with a "STAR "score, indicating it as a positive program, which combines valid and interesting content with a good technical form, adequate to the characteristics of the television genre to which the program belongs.
It is recalled that the said program, characterized by its high quality, was acquired by Mondo TV for the initial purpose of a punctual sale to a free TV channel (see press release of 1 April 2021); this new agreement therefore integrates even more the placement of the program in Italy and confirms the goodness of the business model of acquiring even series of third parties for timely distribution in Italy..
Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, is the holding company of a Group made up of four more companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).
For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it.
ISIN code: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM