    MTV   IT0001447785

MONDO TV S.P.A.

(MTV)
Mondo TV S p A : COS67.0 CBF balloons MeteoHereos Italia 20.09.2021

09/20/2021 | 05:12am EDT
COMUNICATO STAMPA

MONDO TV: nuovo contratto nel settore licensing sui MeteoHeroes con C.B.F. -Candles & Balloons Factory

Continua l'espansione dei MeteoHereos nel mondo del licensing e merchandising in Italia

20 settembre 2021 - Mondo TV informa di aver sottoscritto un nuovo accordo di licensing e merchandising per l'Italia con C.B.F. - Candles & Balloons Factory S.r.l., società con sede a Pescara, per la realizzazione e commercializzazione su licenze di alcuni prodotti della categoria "party" aventi come protagonisti i personaggi della serie TV MeteoHereos, coprodotta da Mondo TV con MOPI.

Il contratto prevede il pagamento di royalties e fornisce una ulteriore conferma dell'interesse che la serie dei MeteoHeroes sta ricevendo in tutti i settori del mondo del licensing e merchandising.

Mondo TV, quotata al segmento Star di Borsa Italiana, è capogruppo di un Gruppo costituito da altre quattro società; il Gruppo è leader in Italia e tra i principali operatori Europei nella produzione e distribuzione di serie televisive e film d'animazione per la TV e il cinema, ed è attivo nei settori correlati (distribuzione audiovisiva e musicale, sfruttamento, media, editoria e merchandising). Per ulteriori informazioni su Mondo TV, vai su www.mondotv.it

Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM

Contact:

Mondo TV

Piergiacomo Pollonio

Investor Relator

investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com

PRESS RELEASE

MONDO TV: a new contract has been executed in the licensing sector on MeteoHeroes with C.B.F. -Candles & Balloons Factory

The expansion of MeteoHereos in the world of licensing and merchandising in Italy continues

20 September 2021 - Mondo TV informs that it has signed a new licensing and merchandising agreement for Italy with C.B.F. -Candles & Balloons Factory S.r.l., a company based in Pescara, for the creation and marketing under license of some products of the "party" category featuring the characters of the MeteoHereos TV series, co-produced by Mondo TV with MOPI.

The contract provides for the payment of royalties and is one further confirmation of the interest that the MeteoHeroes series is receiving in all sectors of the licensing and merchandising world.

Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, is the holding company of a Group made up of four more companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).

For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it.

ISIN code: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM

Contact:

Mondo TV

Piergiacomo Pollonio

Investor Relator

investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com

Disclaimer

Mondo Tv S.p.A. published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 09:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 29,4 M 34,4 M 34,4 M
Net income 2021 5,91 M 6,92 M 6,92 M
Net cash 2021 4,71 M 5,51 M 5,51 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 58,8 M 69,1 M 68,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 71,6%
Technical analysis trends MONDO TV S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,35 €
Average target price 3,15 €
Spread / Average Target 133%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matteo Corradi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlo Marchetti Non-Executive Director & Head-Financial Reporting
Aurelio Fedele Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Angelica Mola Independent Non-Executive Director
Monica Corradi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDO TV S.P.A.1.50%69
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-41.68%11 642
TOHO CO., LTD.22.30%8 535
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.0.75%4 473
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.5.30%3 788
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-26.04%2 449