Mondo TV S p A : COS67.0 CBF balloons MeteoHereos Italia 20.09.2021

COMUNICATO STAMPA
MONDO TV: nuovo contratto nel settore licensing sui MeteoHeroes con C.B.F. -Candles & Balloons Factory
Continua l'espansione dei MeteoHereos nel mondo del licensing e merchandising in Italia
20 settembre 2021 - Mondo TV informa di aver sottoscritto un nuovo accordo di licensing e merchandising per l'Italia con C.B.F. - Candles & Balloons Factory S.r.l., società con sede a Pescara, per la realizzazione e commercializzazione su licenze di alcuni prodotti della categoria "party" aventi come protagonisti i personaggi della serie TV MeteoHereos, coprodotta da Mondo TV con MOPI.
Il contratto prevede il pagamento di royalties e fornisce una ulteriore conferma dell'interesse che la serie dei MeteoHeroes sta ricevendo in tutti i settori del mondo del licensing e merchandising.
Mondo TV, quotata al segmento Star di Borsa Italiana, è capogruppo di un Gruppo costituito da altre quattro società; il Gruppo è leader in Italia e tra i principali operatori Europei nella produzione e distribuzione di serie televisive e film d'animazione per la TV e il cinema, ed è attivo nei settori correlati (distribuzione audiovisiva e musicale, sfruttamento, media, editoria e merchandising). Per ulteriori informazioni su Mondo TV, vai su www.mondotv.it
Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM
Contact:
Mondo TV
Piergiacomo Pollonio
Investor Relator
investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com
PRESS RELEASE
MONDO TV: a new contract has been executed in the licensing sector on MeteoHeroes with C.B.F. -Candles & Balloons Factory
The expansion of MeteoHereos in the world of licensing and merchandising in Italy continues
20 September 2021 - Mondo TV informs that it has signed a new licensing and merchandising agreement for Italy with C.B.F. -Candles & Balloons Factory S.r.l., a company based in Pescara, for the creation and marketing under license of some products of the "party" category featuring the characters of the MeteoHereos TV series, co-produced by Mondo TV with MOPI.
The contract provides for the payment of royalties and is one further confirmation of the interest that the MeteoHeroes series is receiving in all sectors of the licensing and merchandising world.
Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, is the holding company of a Group made up of four more companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).
For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it.
ISIN code: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM
Contact:
Mondo TV
Piergiacomo Pollonio
Investor Relator
investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com
