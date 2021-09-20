Mondo TV S p A : COS67.0 CBF balloons MeteoHereos Italia 20.09.2021

PRESS RELEASE

MONDO TV: a new contract has been executed in the licensing sector on MeteoHeroes with C.B.F. -Candles & Balloons Factory

The expansion of MeteoHereos in the world of licensing and merchandising in Italy continues

20 September 2021 - Mondo TV informs that it has signed a new licensing and merchandising agreement for Italy with C.B.F. -Candles & Balloons Factory S.r.l., a company based in Pescara, for the creation and marketing under license of some products of the "party" category featuring the characters of the MeteoHereos TV series, co-produced by Mondo TV with MOPI.

The contract provides for the payment of royalties and is one further confirmation of the interest that the MeteoHeroes series is receiving in all sectors of the licensing and merchandising world.

Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, is the holding company of a Group made up of four more companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).

For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it.

ISIN code: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM