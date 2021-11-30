Mondo TV S p A : COS74.0 Restituzione azioni da Atlas a azionista maggioranza 30.11.2021

PRESS RELEASE

MONDO TV: The issue to the majority shareholder of the shares referred to in the latest Bond conversions by Atlas Special Opportunities in the first quarter of 2021 has been requested

The issue is aimed at returning, on the basis of contractual agreements, the conversion shares previously lent by the majority shareholder to Atlas

The majority shareholder thus returns to 17.28% stake of shares and the company informs that the same shareholder has communicated that it does not intend to sell its shares but to continue buying small quantities over time as it has been doing for months in light of the low cost

30 November 2021 - Mondo TV announces that it started the procedure for the issue of 1,545,808 new ordinary shares to be assigned to the relative majority shareholder, Giuliana Bertozzi in return of the securities loan executed by the same in favor of Atlas Special Opportunities on the basis of the agreements relating to the bond issue approved on 11 September 2020 (see press release on the same date).

It is recalled that following the subsequent conversions of the last Bonds by Atlas on 19, 22 and 23 February 2021 (see press releases on the same dates), based on the contractual agreements, the conversion shares were the subject of a loan to Atlas by the relative majority shareholder, without the issue of new shares.

Given the current conditions, it is now necessary to proceed with the issue of the aforementioned new shares which, as they are all subject to return by Atlas of the shares received on loan and pursuant to Atlas' instructions, will be directly assigned to the relative majority shareholder Giuliana Bertozzi.

Following the aforementioned issue of 1,545,808 new shares, which represent 3.55% of the current share capital, the share capital will consist of 45,134,057 shares. The resulting value per share on the shareholders' equity of the Company at 30 June 2021, as resulting from the consolidated half-yearly financial report approved by the Board of Directors on 13 September 2021, appears to be: