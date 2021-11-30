Mondo TV S p A : COS74.0 Restituzione azioni da Atlas a azionista maggioranza 30.11.2021

COMUNICATO STAMPA
MONDO TV: Richiesta l'emissione all'azionista di maggioranza delle azioni di cui alle ultime conversioni di Bond del primo trimestre 2021 da parte di Atlas Special Opportunities
L'emissione è al servizio della restituzione delle azioni di conversione a suo tempo prestate dall'azionista di maggioranza a Atlas in base agli accordi contrattuali
L'azionista di maggioranza torna così al 17,28% di possesso e la società informa che la medesima azionista ha comunicato che non intende procedere a vendite delle proprie azioni ma continuare a comprare piccoli quantitativi nel tempo come già fa da mesi alla luce del basso prezzo
30 novembre 2021 - Mondo TV comunica di aver avviato la procedura per la emissione di 1.545.808 nuove azioni ordinarie da assegnare all'azionista di maggioranza relativa, Giuliana Bertozzi in restituzione del prestito titoli dalla stessa eseguito a favore di Atlas Special Opportunities in base agli accordi relativi all'emissione obbligazionaria approvata in data 11 settembre 2020 (cfr. comunicato stampa in pari data).
Si rammenta che a seguito delle successive conversioni degli ultimi Bond da parte di Atlas in data 19, 22 e 23 febbraio 2021 (cfr. comunicati stampa in pari date), in base agli accordi contrattuali, le azioni da conversione furono oggetto di un prestito ad Atlas da parte dell'azionista di maggioranza relativa, senza che si procedesse ad emissione di nuove azioni.
Ricorrendone attualmente i presupposti, si rende ora necessario procedere alla emissione delle suddette nuove azioni che, in quanto tutte oggetto di restituzione da parte di Atlas delle azioni ricevute in prestito e in virtù delle istruzioni di Atlas, verranno direttamente assegnate alla azionista di maggioranza relativa Giuliana Bertozzi.
Ad esito della suddetta emissione di 1.545.808 nuove azioni, che rappresentano il 3,55% del capitale sociale attuale, il capitale sociale risulterà costituito da 45.134.057 azioni. Il valore per azione risultante sul patrimonio netto della Società al 30 giugno 2021, come risultante dalla relazione finanziaria semestrale consolidata approvata dal Consiglio di Amministrazione in data 13 settembre 2021, risulta essere:
|
patrimonio netto Mondo Tv S.p.A. al 30 giugno 2021 (in migliaia di euro)
|
77.879
|
numero di azioni emesse ad oggi
|
43.588.249
|
patrimonio per azione al 30 giugno 2021
|
1,79
Con la restituzione del prestito con le modalità sopraddette si chiude definitivamente l'operazione collegata alla emissione di Bond ad Atlas approvata il giorno 11 settembre 2020.
L'azionista di maggioranza torna così al 17,28% di possesso e la società informa che la medesima azionista ha comunicato che non intende procedere a vendite delle proprie azioni ma continuare a comprare piccoli quantitativi nel tempo come già fa da mesi alla luce del basso prezzo.
Mondo TV, quotata al segmento Star di Borsa Italiana, è la capogruppo di un Gruppo costituito da quattro società; il Gruppo è leader in Italia e tra i principali operatori Europei nella produzione e distribuzione di serie televisive e film d'animazione per la TV e il cinema, ed è attivo nei settori correlati (distribuzione audiovisiva e musicale, sfruttamento, media, editoria e merchandising). Per ulteriori informazioni su Mondo TV, vai su www.mondotv.it
Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM
PRESS RELEASE
MONDO TV: The issue to the majority shareholder of the shares referred to in the latest Bond conversions by Atlas Special Opportunities in the first quarter of 2021 has been requested
The issue is aimed at returning, on the basis of contractual agreements, the conversion shares previously lent by the majority shareholder to Atlas
The majority shareholder thus returns to 17.28% stake of shares and the company informs that the same shareholder has communicated that it does not intend to sell its shares but to continue buying small quantities over time as it has been doing for months in light of the low cost
30 November 2021 - Mondo TV announces that it started the procedure for the issue of 1,545,808 new ordinary shares to be assigned to the relative majority shareholder, Giuliana Bertozzi in return of the securities loan executed by the same in favor of Atlas Special Opportunities on the basis of the agreements relating to the bond issue approved on 11 September 2020 (see press release on the same date).
It is recalled that following the subsequent conversions of the last Bonds by Atlas on 19, 22 and 23 February 2021 (see press releases on the same dates), based on the contractual agreements, the conversion shares were the subject of a loan to Atlas by the relative majority shareholder, without the issue of new shares.
Given the current conditions, it is now necessary to proceed with the issue of the aforementioned new shares which, as they are all subject to return by Atlas of the shares received on loan and pursuant to Atlas' instructions, will be directly assigned to the relative majority shareholder Giuliana Bertozzi.
Following the aforementioned issue of 1,545,808 new shares, which represent 3.55% of the current share capital, the share capital will consist of 45,134,057 shares. The resulting value per share on the shareholders' equity of the Company at 30 June 2021, as resulting from the consolidated half-yearly financial report approved by the Board of Directors on 13 September 2021, appears to be:
|
net equity of Mondo Tv S.p.A. as at 30 June 2021 (in thousands of euros)
|
77.879
|
Number of shares issued up to date
|
43.588.249
|
Per share net equity as at 30 June 2021
|
1,79
With the above repayment of the loan, the transaction linked to the bond issue to Atlas approved on 11 September 2020 is definitively closed.
As an effect of the above, the majority shareholder thus returns to 17.28% of shareholding and the company informs that the same shareholder has communicated that she does not intend to sell her shares but to continue buying small quantities as it has been doing for months in light of the low cost.
Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, is the holding company of a Group made up of four companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it.
Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM
