Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Mondo TV S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTV   IT0001447785

MONDO TV S.P.A.

(MTV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mondo TV S p A : COS74.0 Restituzione azioni da Atlas a azionista maggioranza 30.11.2021

11/30/2021 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMUNICATO STAMPA

MONDO TV: Richiesta l'emissione all'azionista di maggioranza delle azioni di cui alle ultime conversioni di Bond del primo trimestre 2021 da parte di Atlas Special Opportunities

L'emissione è al servizio della restituzione delle azioni di conversione a suo tempo prestate dall'azionista di maggioranza a Atlas in base agli accordi contrattuali

L'azionista di maggioranza torna così al 17,28% di possesso e la società informa che la medesima azionista ha comunicato che non intende procedere a vendite delle proprie azioni ma continuare a comprare piccoli quantitativi nel tempo come già fa da mesi alla luce del basso prezzo

30 novembre 2021 - Mondo TV comunica di aver avviato la procedura per la emissione di 1.545.808 nuove azioni ordinarie da assegnare all'azionista di maggioranza relativa, Giuliana Bertozzi in restituzione del prestito titoli dalla stessa eseguito a favore di Atlas Special Opportunities in base agli accordi relativi all'emissione obbligazionaria approvata in data 11 settembre 2020 (cfr. comunicato stampa in pari data).

Si rammenta che a seguito delle successive conversioni degli ultimi Bond da parte di Atlas in data 19, 22 e 23 febbraio 2021 (cfr. comunicati stampa in pari date), in base agli accordi contrattuali, le azioni da conversione furono oggetto di un prestito ad Atlas da parte dell'azionista di maggioranza relativa, senza che si procedesse ad emissione di nuove azioni.

Ricorrendone attualmente i presupposti, si rende ora necessario procedere alla emissione delle suddette nuove azioni che, in quanto tutte oggetto di restituzione da parte di Atlas delle azioni ricevute in prestito e in virtù delle istruzioni di Atlas, verranno direttamente assegnate alla azionista di maggioranza relativa Giuliana Bertozzi.

Ad esito della suddetta emissione di 1.545.808 nuove azioni, che rappresentano il 3,55% del capitale sociale attuale, il capitale sociale risulterà costituito da 45.134.057 azioni. Il valore per azione risultante sul patrimonio netto della Società al 30 giugno 2021, come risultante dalla relazione finanziaria semestrale consolidata approvata dal Consiglio di Amministrazione in data 13 settembre 2021, risulta essere:

patrimonio netto Mondo Tv S.p.A. al 30 giugno 2021 (in migliaia di euro)

77.879

numero di azioni emesse ad oggi

43.588.249

patrimonio per azione al 30 giugno 2021

1,79

Con la restituzione del prestito con le modalità sopraddette si chiude definitivamente l'operazione collegata alla emissione di Bond ad Atlas approvata il giorno 11 settembre 2020.

L'azionista di maggioranza torna così al 17,28% di possesso e la società informa che la medesima azionista ha comunicato che non intende procedere a vendite delle proprie azioni ma continuare a comprare piccoli quantitativi nel tempo come già fa da mesi alla luce del basso prezzo.

Mondo TV, quotata al segmento Star di Borsa Italiana, è la capogruppo di un Gruppo costituito da quattro società; il Gruppo è leader in Italia e tra i principali operatori Europei nella produzione e distribuzione di serie televisive e film d'animazione per la TV e il cinema, ed è attivo nei settori correlati (distribuzione audiovisiva e musicale, sfruttamento, media, editoria e merchandising). Per ulteriori informazioni su Mondo TV, vai su www.mondotv.it

Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM

Contact:

Mondo TV

Piergiacomo Pollonio

Investor Relator

investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com

PRESS RELEASE

MONDO TV: The issue to the majority shareholder of the shares referred to in the latest Bond conversions by Atlas Special Opportunities in the first quarter of 2021 has been requested

The issue is aimed at returning, on the basis of contractual agreements, the conversion shares previously lent by the majority shareholder to Atlas

The majority shareholder thus returns to 17.28% stake of shares and the company informs that the same shareholder has communicated that it does not intend to sell its shares but to continue buying small quantities over time as it has been doing for months in light of the low cost

30 November 2021 - Mondo TV announces that it started the procedure for the issue of 1,545,808 new ordinary shares to be assigned to the relative majority shareholder, Giuliana Bertozzi in return of the securities loan executed by the same in favor of Atlas Special Opportunities on the basis of the agreements relating to the bond issue approved on 11 September 2020 (see press release on the same date).

It is recalled that following the subsequent conversions of the last Bonds by Atlas on 19, 22 and 23 February 2021 (see press releases on the same dates), based on the contractual agreements, the conversion shares were the subject of a loan to Atlas by the relative majority shareholder, without the issue of new shares.

Given the current conditions, it is now necessary to proceed with the issue of the aforementioned new shares which, as they are all subject to return by Atlas of the shares received on loan and pursuant to Atlas' instructions, will be directly assigned to the relative majority shareholder Giuliana Bertozzi.

Following the aforementioned issue of 1,545,808 new shares, which represent 3.55% of the current share capital, the share capital will consist of 45,134,057 shares. The resulting value per share on the shareholders' equity of the Company at 30 June 2021, as resulting from the consolidated half-yearly financial report approved by the Board of Directors on 13 September 2021, appears to be:

net equity of Mondo Tv S.p.A. as at 30 June 2021 (in thousands of euros)

77.879

Number of shares issued up to date

43.588.249

Per share net equity as at 30 June 2021

1,79

With the above repayment of the loan, the transaction linked to the bond issue to Atlas approved on 11 September 2020 is definitively closed.

As an effect of the above, the majority shareholder thus returns to 17.28% of shareholding and the company informs that the same shareholder has communicated that she does not intend to sell her shares but to continue buying small quantities as it has been doing for months in light of the low cost.

Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, is the holding company of a Group made up of four companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it.

Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM

Contact:

Mondo TV

Piergiacomo Pollonio

Investor Relator

investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com

Disclaimer

Mondo Tv S.p.A. published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 08:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MONDO TV S.P.A.
03:01aMONDO TV S P A : COS74.0 Restituzione azioni da Atlas a azionista maggioranza 30.11.2021
PU
11/17MONDO TV S P A : COS73.0 nuovo contratto specialist Integrae 17.11.2021
PU
11/16CHARACTER LICENSING : Mondo TV's Grisu Gets First Licensing Deal
PU
11/11Mondo TV S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
11/05COS71.0 aggiornamento calendario eventi societari 5.11.2021
PU
10/26COS70.0 Produzione Letrabots con Cicaboom 26.10.2021
PU
10/18MONDO TV S P A : COS69.0 Multimedia Albania Library 18.10.2021
PU
10/14MONDO TV S P A : ES2.0 STARConference-Milano 14.10.2021
PU
10/01MONDO TV S P A : Iberoamérica and Producciones Canarias Unite as Studios S.A.
PU
10/01MONDO TV S P A : COS68.0 Mondo TV Studios fusione completata 01.10.2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29,4 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
Net income 2021 5,79 M 6,56 M 6,56 M
Net Debt 2021 2,39 M 2,70 M 2,70 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 54,0 M 60,9 M 61,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart MONDO TV S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Mondo TV S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDO TV S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,24 €
Average target price 3,20 €
Spread / Average Target 158%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matteo Corradi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlo Marchetti Non-Executive Director & Head-Financial Reporting
Aurelio Fedele Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Angelica Mola Independent Non-Executive Director
Monica Corradi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDO TV S.P.A.-6.77%61
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-39.71%13 410
TOHO CO., LTD.20.00%8 373
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-6.23%4 181
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-6.82%3 447
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-15.63%2 925