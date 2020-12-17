Mondo TV S p A : COS78.0 Atlas conversione di quattro Bond 17.12.2020

COMUNICATO STAMPA
MONDO TV: Conversione di quattro bond da parte di Atlas Special Opportunities
17 dicembre 2020 - Mondo TV ha ricevuto in data odierna da Atlas Special Opportunities, del gruppo Atlas Capital Markets, una richiesta di conversione (la "Richiesta") di quattro dei bond emessi in data 27 ottobre 2020 (cfr. comunicato stampa in pari data).
L'emissione si è svolta nell'ambito dell'accordo di investimento (il "Contratto Atlas" o il "Contratto") - approvato dalla Società come da comunicato stampa del 13 ottobre 2020, cui si rinvia - con il quale Atlas si è impegnata a sottoscrivere, direttamente o tramite un soggetto eventualmente designato ai sensi del Contratto, in una unica tranche e solo a seguito di specifica richieste di sottoscrizione formulate dalla Società 42 bond convertibili in azioni per un valore di Euro 250.000 ciascuno (i "Bond").
Si rammenta che quattordici Bonds, prima di quelli oggetto di quest'ultima conversione, sono già stati oggetto di conversione da parte di Atlas.
Il numero di azioni oggetto della conversione è stato determinato in conformità al dettato contrattuale sulla base del 92% del prezzo medio ponderato dei prezzi per volume delle transazioni qualificanti rilevate da Bloomberg durante tre giorni di borsa selezionati da Atlas all'interno di un periodo di 15 giorni consecutivi di borsa aperta precedenti la ricezione della Richiesta. Il prezzo così determinato è risultato essere pari a Euro 1,2370 per azione: pertanto i Bond oggetto di conversione danno diritto a sottoscrivere 808.406 azioni ordinarie Mondo TV pari a circa lo 2,07% del capitale sociale attualmente in circolazione.
Il valore per azione risultante sul patrimonio netto della Società al 30 giugno 2020, come risultante dalla relazione finanziaria semestrale consolidata approvata dal Consiglio di Amministrazione in data 11 settembre 2020, risulta essere:
|
patrimonio netto Mondo Tv S.p.A. al 30 giugno 2020 (in migliaia di euro)
|
66.398
|
numero di azioni emesse ad oggi
|
39.104.761
|
patrimonio per azione al 30 giugno 2020
|
1,70
Mondo TV, quotata al segmento Star di Borsa Italiana, ha sede a Roma ed è un Gruppo costituito da quattro società; il Gruppo è leader in Italia e tra i principali operatori Europei nella produzione e distribuzione di serie televisive e film d'animazione per la TV e il cinema, ed è attivo nei settori correlati (distribuzione audiovisiva e musicale, sfruttamento, media, editoria e merchandising). Per ulteriori informazioni su Mondo TV, vai su www.mondotv.it
Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM
|
Piergiacomo Pollonio
|
Charles Ofori
|
Investor Relator
|
Partner
|
investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com
|
charles@atlascapitalm.com
PRESS RELEASE
MONDO TV: Four bonds have been converted by Atlas Special Opportunities
17 December 2020 - Mondo TV has received today from Atlas Special Opportunities, part of the Atlas Capital Markets group, a conversion notice (the "Notice") for four of the bonds issued on 27 October 2020 (see the press release issued on such date).
The issuance relates to the investment agreement (the "Atlas Agreement" or the "Agreement") - approved by the Company as communicated last 13 October 2020 - whereby Atlas undertook to subscribe, directly or through an affiliate designated pursuant to the Agreement, in one sole tranche and only on the basis of subscription notice issued by the Company, 42 bonds convertible into shares for a value of Euro 250,000 each (the "Bonds").
It is recalled that fourteen Bonds have already been converted before the two object of the above referenced conversion.
In accordance with the Agreement, the number of shares of the conversion was determined on the basis of 92% of the average of three days volume weighted average price of the ordinary shares of Mondo TV S.p.A. as published by Bloomberg, selected by Atlas over the period of fifteen consecutive trading days preceding the Notice. The price, determined in the above way, results to be equal to Euro 1.2370 per share: thus, the converted Bonds gives right to subscribe 808,406 Mondo TV ordinary shares, equal to around 2.07% of the actual company's capital.
The per share value on the net equity of the Company as of 30 June 2020, as reported in the consolidated financial statement approved by the Board of Directors on 11 September 2020:
|
Mondo Tv S.p.A. Net Equity at 30 June 2020 (in euro/000)
|
66,398
|
Number of shares issued as of today
|
39,104,761
|
Net Equity per share at the date of 30 June 2020
|
1.70
Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, has its registered office in Rome and is a Group made up of four companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it.
Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM
|
Contact:
|
Mondo TV
|
Atlas Capital Markets
|
|
Piergiacomo Pollonio
|
Charles Ofori
|
|
Investor Relator
|
Partner
|
|
investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com
|
charles@atlascapitalm.com
