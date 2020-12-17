Mondo TV S p A : COS78.0 Atlas conversione di quattro Bond 17.12.2020

PRESS RELEASE

MONDO TV: Four bonds have been converted by Atlas Special Opportunities

17 December 2020 - Mondo TV has received today from Atlas Special Opportunities, part of the Atlas Capital Markets group, a conversion notice (the "Notice") for four of the bonds issued on 27 October 2020 (see the press release issued on such date).

The issuance relates to the investment agreement (the "Atlas Agreement" or the "Agreement") - approved by the Company as communicated last 13 October 2020 - whereby Atlas undertook to subscribe, directly or through an affiliate designated pursuant to the Agreement, in one sole tranche and only on the basis of subscription notice issued by the Company, 42 bonds convertible into shares for a value of Euro 250,000 each (the "Bonds").

It is recalled that fourteen Bonds have already been converted before the two object of the above referenced conversion.

In accordance with the Agreement, the number of shares of the conversion was determined on the basis of 92% of the average of three days volume weighted average price of the ordinary shares of Mondo TV S.p.A. as published by Bloomberg, selected by Atlas over the period of fifteen consecutive trading days preceding the Notice. The price, determined in the above way, results to be equal to Euro 1.2370 per share: thus, the converted Bonds gives right to subscribe 808,406 Mondo TV ordinary shares, equal to around 2.07% of the actual company's capital.

The per share value on the net equity of the Company as of 30 June 2020, as reported in the consolidated financial statement approved by the Board of Directors on 11 September 2020:

Mondo Tv S.p.A. Net Equity at 30 June 2020 (in euro/000) 66,398 Number of shares issued as of today 39,104,761 Net Equity per share at the date of 30 June 2020 1.70

Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, has its registered office in Rome and is a Group made up of four companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it.

Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM