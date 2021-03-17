Mondo TV S p A : COS33.0 MeteoHeroes licenza GMA Networks Filippine 24.02.2021

COMUNICATO STAMPA

Anche la Filippine si aggiungono tra i paesi che accoglieranno i MeteoHereos

Sottoscritto l'accordo con GMA Network per la licenza sulla prima stagione della serie MeteoHeroes insieme ad altri programmi della library Mondo TV

24 febbraio 2021 - Il Gruppo Mondo TV, uno dei più grandi produttori europei e distributori di contenuti di animazione, ha annunciato di aver sottoscritto GMA Networks Inc. (https://www.gmanetwork.com/corporate) primario gruppo televisivo delle Filippine, l'accordo di licenza della serie MeteoHeroes, prodotta da Mondo TV con MOPI e attualmente in produzione, insieme ad altri programmi della library di Mondo TV.

Il contratto prevede la concessione per cinque anni a partire dal mese di marzo 2021 della licenza per la trasmissione televisiva e OTT della serie nelle Filippine e in lingua Tagalog sui canali internazionali operati dal licenziatario.

L'accordo conferma l'alta vendibilità della serie MeteoHereos, di cui è già stata lanciata anche la seconda stagione, ponendo le premesse per un successo internazionale del prodotto anche sotto il profilo del licensing & merchandising.

Mondo TV, quotata al segmento Star di Borsa Italiana, è capogruppo di un Gruppo costituito da altre quattro società; il Gruppo è leader in Italia e tra i principali operatori Europei nella produzione e distribuzione di serie televisive e film d'animazione per la TV e il cinema, ed è attivo nei settori correlati (distribuzione audiovisiva e musicale, sfruttamento, media, editoria e merchandising). Per ulteriori informazioni su Mondo TV, vai su www.mondotv.it

Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IMContact:

Mondo TV Piergiacomo Pollonio Investor Relator investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com

PRESS RELEASE

The Philippines join the number of countries that are welcoming the MeteoHereos

A license agreement with GMA Network has been signed for the license on the first season of the MeteoHeroes series along with other programs from the Mondo TV library

24 February 2021 - Mondo TV Group, one of the largest European producers and distributors of animation content, has announced that it has signed with GMA Networks Inc. (https://www.gmanetwork.com/corporate), a leading television group in the Philippines, the agreement for license of the MeteoHeroes series, produced by Mondo TV with MOPI and currently in production, and some other programs of the Mondo TV library.

The contract provides for the granting for five years starting from March 2021 of the license for the television and OTT broadcast rights of the series in the Philippines and in Tagalog language on the international channels operated by the licensee.

The agreement confirms the high penetration capability of the MeteoHereos series, the second season of which has already been launched, laying the foundations for an international success of the product also in terms of licensing & merchandising.

Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, is the holding company of a Group made up of four more companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).

For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it.

ISIN code: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IMContact:

Mondo TV Piergiacomo Pollonio Investor Relator investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com