Mondo TV S p A : COS34.0 MeteoHeroes licenza Ciao 02.03.2021

COMUNICATO STAMPA

Ciao S.r.l. acquista i diritti sui MeteoHeroes per le linee di prodotti del carnevale e di Halloween.

Continua a crescere il numero dei licenziatari per lo sviluppo del merchandising di MeteoHereos confermando il potenziale di crescita dei ricavi nei prossimi anni per la Mondo TV dallo sfruttamento di questa property venduta per le messa in onda in TV in 125 paesi

2 marzo 2021 - Mondo TV annuncia che Ciao S.r.l., società di Pavia attiva nel settore dei prodotti per le feste, ha acquistato una licenza per lo sfruttamento dei diritti di distribuzione per alcune categorie merceologiche, tra cui Costumi e prodotti per il carnevale e halloween sulla property MeteoHereos.

La licenza ha durata di un anno e prevede la distribuzione in Italia dei suddetti prodotti sui canali della Grande Distribuzione Organizzata con un sistema di pagamento di royalties da parte della licenziataria.

Mentre cresce da un lato la diffusione televisiva della serie dei MeteoHeroes che sarà trasmessa in circa 125 paesi in tutto il mondo, continua a crescere anche il numero dei licenziatari per lo sviluppo del merchandising confermando il potenziale di crescita dei ricavi nei prossimi anni per la Mondo TV dallo sfruttamento di questa property

Matteo Corradi, amministratore delegato della Mondo TV S.p.A., ha dichiarato: "Siamo molto soddisfatti dell'andamento dei MeteoHereos che sta confermando risultati di audience in Italia molto brillanti e che con il lancio della produzione della seconda stagione potrà diventare la hit sulla quale puntare nel prossimo triennio".

Mondo TV, quotata al segmento Star di Borsa Italiana, è capogruppo di un Gruppo costituito da altre quattro società; il Gruppo è leader in Italia e tra i principali operatori Europei nella produzione e distribuzione di serie televisive e film d'animazione per la TV e il cinema, ed è attivo nei settori correlati (distribuzione audiovisiva e musicale, sfruttamento, media, editoria e merchandising). Per ulteriori informazioni su Mondo TV, vai su www.mondotv.it

Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IMContact:

Mondo TV Piergiacomo Pollonio Investor Relator investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com

PRESS RELEASE

Ciao S.r.l. purchases the rights to the MeteoHeroes for the Carnival and Halloween product lines.

The number of licensees for the development of MeteoHereos merchandising continues to grow, confirming the potential in revenues in the coming years for Mondo TV from the exploitation of this property sold for the TV broadcast in 125 countries

2 March 2021: Mondo TV announces that Ciao S.r.l., a Pavia company active in the party products sector, has purchased a license for the exploitation of distribution rights for some product categories, including costumes and products for carnival and halloween on the MeteoHereos property.

The license has a duration of one year and provides for the distribution in Italy of the aforementioned products through mass markets with payment of royalties by the licensee.

While on the one hand the television broadcasting of the MeteoHeroes series, which will be broadcast in about 125 countries around the world continues to grow, the number of licensees for the development of merchandising also continues to grow, confirming the potential in revenues in the coming years for Mondo TV from the exploitation of this property.

Matteo Corradi, managing director of Mondo TV SpA, declared: "We are very satisfied with the performance of MeteoHereos which is confirming very brilliant audience results in Italy and which, with the launch of the production of the second season, could become the hit on which to bet in the next three years".

Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, is the holding company of a Group made up of four more companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising). For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it.

ISIN code: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IMContact:

Mondo TV Piergiacomo Pollonio Investor Relator investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com