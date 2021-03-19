Mondo TV S p A : COS35.0 MondoTV Iberoamerica ripresa dati consolidati 19.03.2021

COMUNICATO STAMPA

Mondo TV comunica che la controllata Mondo TV Iberoamerica ha pubblicato i dati del progetto di bilancio consolidato 2020 e ha approvato il budget 2021

Il budget 2021 prevede:

- fatturato a circa 5.460 migliaia di euro,

- EBITDA a circa 2.620 migliaia di euro

- risultato positivo a 2.450 migliaia di euro

Dai dati di budget emerge quindi un risultato positivo pari a tutto il fatturato 2020

Quanto ai dati di bilancio al 31 dicembre 2020

- fatturato consolidato a 2.480 migliaia di euro (2.415 migliaia circa nel 2019)

- EBITDA normalizzato consolidato a 482 migliaia di euro (1.337 migliaia nel 2019)

- utile consolidato a 50 migliaia di euro (107 migliaia nel 2019)

Matteo Corradi, amministratore delegato della Mondo TV S.p.A. ha dichiarato: "Siamo molto soddisfatti dell'andamento del gruppo Mondo TV Iberoamerica che grazie anche alla crescita dello studio 3D della controllata Mondo TV Canarias vede un 2021 molto promettente e che potrà dare un importante aiuto alla crescita consolidata di tutto il Gruppo Mondo TV. Non possiamo che complimentarci con il management delle nostre controllate spagnole".

19 marzo 2021 - Mondo TV S.p.A. comunica che nella serata di ieri la controllata Mondo TV Iberoamerica S.A. ha pubblicato i dati del bilancio consolidato annuale per l'anno 2020 approvati dal proprio Consiglio di Amministrazione.

In base ai dati pubblicati, risulta che il fatturato consolidato si attesta a 2.480 migliaia di euro (circa 2.415 migliaia circa nel 2019), mentre l'EBITDA normalizzato consolidato è positivo per un importo di 482 migliaia euro (circa 1.337 migliaia nel 2019) e l'utile consolidato è positivo per un importo di 50 migliaia di euro (circa 107 migliaia nel 2019).

Il medesimo Consiglio ha altresì approvato il budget per l'anno 2021 che prevede un fatturato in crescita a 5.461 migliaia di euro con un EBITDA consolidato di 2.623 mila euro e un risultato consolidato positivo di 2.456 mila euro.

Matteo Corradi, amministratore delegato della Mondo TV S.p.A. ha dichiarato: "Siamo molto soddisfatti dell'andamento del gruppo Mondo TV Iberoamerica che grazie anche alla crescita dello studio 3D della controllata Mondo TV Canarias vede un 2021 molto

promettente e che potrà dare un importante aiuto alla crescita consolidata di tutto il Gruppo Mondo TV.

Non possiamo che complimentarci con il management delle nostre controllate spagnole".

* * * * *

La controllata ha precisato che i dati sopra esposti costituiscono un'anteprima dei risultati consolidati di Mondo TV Iberoamérica per l'esercizio 2020 redatti sulla base delle informazioni contabili non certificate a disposizione del Consiglio di Amministrazione e che i medesimi dati sono attualmente oggetto dell'attività di revisione contabile.

Mondo TV, quotata al segmento Star di Borsa Italiana, è capogruppo di un Gruppo costituito da altre quattro società; il Gruppo è leader in Italia e tra i principali operatori Europei nella produzione e distribuzione di serie televisive e film d'animazione per la TV e il cinema, ed è attivo nei settori correlati (distribuzione audiovisiva e musicale, sfruttamento, media, editoria e merchandising). Per ulteriori informazioni su Mondo TV, vai su www.mondotv.it

Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IMContact:

Mondo TV Piergiacomo Pollonio Investor Relator investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com

PRESS RELEASE

Mondo TV announces that the subsidiary Mondo TV Iberoamerica has published the data of the 2020 consolidated financial statements and approved the 2021 budget

The 2021 budget includes:

- turnover of approximately 5,460 thousand euros,

- EBITDA of € 2,623 thousand euros

- positive result of 2,456 thousand euros

The budget data therefore shows a positive result equal to the entire 2020 turnover

As for the financial statements as at 31 December 2020

- consolidated turnover of € 2,480 thousand euros (2,415 thousands in 2019)

- Consolidated normalized EBITDA of € 482 thousand euros (1,337 thousands in 2019)

- consolidated profit of € 50 thousand euros (107 thousands in 2019)

Matteo Corradi, CEO of Mondo TV S.p.A. he stated: "We are very satisfied with the performance of the Mondo TV Iberoamerica group which, thanks also to the growth of the 3D studio of the subsidiary Mondo TV Canarias, sees a very promising 2021 and which will be able to give an important help to the consolidated growth of the entire Mondo TV Group. We can only congratulate the management of our Spanish subsidiaries".

19 March 2021: Mondo TV S.p.A. announces that yesterday evening the subsidiary Mondo TV Iberoamerica S.A. has published the data of the annual consolidated financial statements for the year 2020 approved by its Board of Directors.

On the basis of published data, it results that the consolidated turnover amounts to 2,480 thousand euros (around euros 2,415 thousands in 2019), while the consolidated normalized EBITDA is positive for an amount of 482 thousand euros (around euros 1,337 thousands in 2019) and the consolidated profit is positive for an amount of 50 thousand euros (around euros 107 thousands in 2019).

The Board of Directors in the same meeting also approved the budget for the year 2021 which provides for an increase in turnover to 5,461 thousand euros, with a consolidated EBITDA of 2,623 thousand euros and a positive consolidated result of 2,456 thousand euros.

Matteo Corradi, CEO of Mondo TV S.p.A. he stated: "We are very satisfied with the performance of the Mondo TV Iberoamerica group which, thanks also to the growth of the 3D studio of the subsidiary Mondo TV Canarias, sees a very promising 2021 and which will be able to give an important help to the consolidated growth of the entire

Mondo TV Group. We can only congratulate the management of our Spanish subsidiaries".

* * * **

The subsidiary specified that the above data constitute a preview of the consolidated results of Mondo TV Iberoamérica for the year 2020 drawn up on the basis of the unaudited accounting information available to the Board of Directors and that the same data is currently the subject to audit.

Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, is the holding company of a Group made up of four more companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising). For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it.

ISIN code: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IMContact:

Mondo TV Piergiacomo Pollonio Investor Relator investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com