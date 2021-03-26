Mondo TV S p A : COS37.0 Deposito lista di maggioranza per rinnovo CdA 26.03.2021

COMUNICATO STAMPA

Mondo TV: Comunicazione ai sensi ex art. 144-octies del Regolamento Emittenti

26 marzo 2021 - Con riferimento all'art. 144-octies del Regolamento Emittenti ed in relazione all'assemblea degli Azionisti di Mondo TV S.p.A. convocata in Roma, presso la sede sociale in via Brenta 11, per il 13 maggio 2020 in unica convocazione, si rende noto che l'azionista di maggioranza relativa, Giuliana Bertozzi, possessore di azioni pari a circa il 13,81% del capitale sociale ha depositato nella serata di ieri presso la sede sociale la seguente lista di candidati per il rinnovo del Consiglio di Amministrazione:

1. Matteo Corradi

2. Monica Corradi

3. Carlo Marchetti

4. Aurelio Fedele

5. Angelica Mola

La suddetta lista di candidati con la documentazione allegata (inclusi i CV di ciascun candidato) richiesta dalla normativa vigente sarà resa disponibile al pubblico nei termini di legge e regolamento, presso la sede sociale, presso Borsa Italiana e sul sito internet della società www.mondotv.it .

Mondo TV, quotata al segmento Star di Borsa Italiana, è capogruppo di un Gruppo costituito da altre quattro società; il Gruppo è leader in Italia e tra i principali operatori Europei nella produzione e distribuzione di serie televisive e film d'animazione per la TV e il cinema, ed è attivo nei settori correlati (distribuzione audiovisiva e musicale, sfruttamento, media, editoria e merchandising). Per ulteriori informazioni su Mondo TV, vai su www.mondotv.it

Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM

Contact:

Mondo TV Piergiacomo Pollonio Investor Relator investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com

PRESS RELEASE

Mondo TV: Communication pursuant to Section 144-octies of Company's Regulation

26 March 2021 - With reference to section 144-octies of the CONSOB Company's Regulation and the shareholders meeting to be held in Rome, at the registered office of Mondo TV, at Via Brenta 11, on May 13, 2020, it is hereby given information that the majority shareholder Giuliana Bertozzi, owner of shares representing around the 13.81% of the company's capital at the date hereof, has filed yesterday evening the following list for the renewal of the Board of Directors:

1. Matteo Corradi

2. Monica Corradi

3. Carlo Marchetti

4. Aurelio Fedele

5. Angelica Mola

The aforementioned list of candidates with the attached documentation (including the CVs of each candidate) required by current legislation will be made available to the public within the legal and regulatory terms, at the registered office, at Borsa Italiana and on the company's website www.mondotv.it.

Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, is the holding company of a Group made up of four more companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).

For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it..

ISIN code: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IMContact:

Mondo TV Piergiacomo Pollonio Investor Relator investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com