Mondo TV S p A : COS44.0 Lancio MH giornata mondiale della terra 22.04.2021

In particolare hanno aderito all'iniziativa i canali Clan TVE in Spagna, Minika in Turchia, m2 in Ungheria, Señal Colombia, TV Perú, SER TV (Panama), TVN Chile, Pakapaka (Argentina e Canal Once (Mexico), oltre ai canali privati TCS - Telecorporación Salvadoreña (El Salvador); TC Televisión (Ecuador); TV Jamaica; Trece (Paraguay); Primo TV (Puerto Rico), Vme Media; Colorvisión (Repubblica domenicana) e Red Uno (Bolivia)

MONDO TV: on the Earth Day, the launch of MeteoHeroes has been confirmed in numerous countries around the world

22 April 2021 - Mondo TV announces that today, April 22, 2021, on the Earth Day, the MeteoHeroes series, co-produced with MOPI, will be launched with 4 episodes in numerous countries around the world.

In particular, the Clan TVE channels in Spain, Minika in Turkey, m2 in Hungary, Señal Colombia, TV Perú, SER TV (Panama) have joined the initiative together with TVN Chile, Pakapaka (Argentina and Canal Once (Mexico), as well as private channels like TCS - Telecorporación Salvadoreña (El Salvador); TC Televisión (Ecuador); TV Jamaica; Trece (Paraguay); Primo TV (Puerto Rico), Vme Media; Colorvisión (Dominican Republic) and Red Uno (Bolivia)

The Earth Day message about protecting the environment echoes the unique value proposition of MeteoHeroes, a show that helps children to understand complex and current issues about climate, pollution and protecting our planet through a perfectly balanced combination of entertainment and education.

The coordination of the launch of the MeteoHeroes on this large-scale confirms the commitment of the Mondo TV Group towards the issues of environmental sustainability, marrying the commitment to business needs and prospects.

Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, is the holding company of a Group made up of four more companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).

