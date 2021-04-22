Mondo TV S p A : COS44.0 Lancio MH giornata mondiale della terra 22.04.2021

COMUNICATO STAMPA
MONDO TV: in occasione della Giornata Mondiale della Terra, confermato il lancio dei MeteoHeroes in numerosi paesi del mondo
22 aprile 2021 - Mondo TV comunica che oggi, 22 aprile 2021, in occasione della Giornata Mondiale della Terra, la serie MeteoHeroes coprodotta con MOPI sarà lanciata con 4 episodi in numerosi paesi nel mondo.
In particolare hanno aderito all'iniziativa i canali Clan TVE in Spagna, Minika in Turchia, m2 in Ungheria, Señal Colombia, TV Perú, SER TV (Panama), TVN Chile, Pakapaka (Argentina e Canal Once (Mexico), oltre ai canali privati TCS - Telecorporación Salvadoreña (El Salvador); TC Televisión (Ecuador); TV Jamaica; Trece (Paraguay); Primo TV (Puerto Rico), Vme Media; Colorvisión (Repubblica domenicana) e Red Uno (Bolivia)
Il messaggio della Giornata Mondiale della Terra sulla protezione dell'ambiente fa eco ai valori espressi dalla serie MeteoHeroes che aiuta i bambini a comprendere questioni complesse e attuali su clima, l'inquinamento e la protezione del nostro pianeta attraverso una combinazione perfettamente bilanciata di intrattenimento ed educazione.
Il coordinamento del lancio dei MeteoHeroes in questa occasione su così larga scala conferma l'impegno del Gruppo Mondo TV verso le tematiche della sostenibilità ambientale, sposando l'impegno alle esigenze e prospettive di business.
Mondo TV, quotata al segmento Star di Borsa Italiana, è capogruppo di un Gruppo costituito da altre quattro società; il Gruppo è leader in Italia e tra i principali operatori Europei nella produzione e distribuzione di serie televisive e film d'animazione per la TV e il cinema, ed è attivo nei settori correlati (distribuzione audiovisiva e musicale, sfruttamento, media, editoria e merchandising). Per ulteriori informazioni su Mondo TV, vai su www.mondotv.it
Cod. ISIN: IT0001447785 - Sigla: MTV - Negoziata su MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM
|
Contact:
|
Mondo TV
|
|
Piergiacomo Pollonio
|
|
Investor Relator
|
|
investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com
PRESS RELEASE
MONDO TV: on the Earth Day, the launch of MeteoHeroes has been confirmed in numerous countries around the world
22 April 2021 - Mondo TV announces that today, April 22, 2021, on the Earth Day, the MeteoHeroes series, co-produced with MOPI, will be launched with 4 episodes in numerous countries around the world.
In particular, the Clan TVE channels in Spain, Minika in Turkey, m2 in Hungary, Señal Colombia, TV Perú, SER TV (Panama) have joined the initiative together with TVN Chile, Pakapaka (Argentina and Canal Once (Mexico), as well as private channels like TCS - Telecorporación Salvadoreña (El Salvador); TC Televisión (Ecuador); TV Jamaica; Trece (Paraguay); Primo TV (Puerto Rico), Vme Media; Colorvisión (Dominican Republic) and Red Uno (Bolivia)
The Earth Day message about protecting the environment echoes the unique value proposition of MeteoHeroes, a show that helps children to understand complex and current issues about climate, pollution and protecting our planet through a perfectly balanced combination of entertainment and education.
The coordination of the launch of the MeteoHeroes on this large-scale confirms the commitment of the Mondo TV Group towards the issues of environmental sustainability, marrying the commitment to business needs and prospects.
Mondo TV, listed in the Star segment of Borsa Italiana, is the holding company of a Group made up of four more companies; the Group is a leader in Italy and among the primary European operators in the production and distribution of television series and cartoon films for TV and the cinema, and is active in the related sectors (audiovisual and musical distribution, licensing, media, publishing and merchandising).
For further information on Mondo TV, visit www.mondotv.it.
ISIN code: IT0001447785 - Acronym: MTV - Negotiated on MTA - Reuters: MTV.MI - Bloomberg: MTV.IM
|
Contact:
|
Mondo TV
|
|
Piergiacomo Pollonio
|
|
Investor Relator
|
|
investorrelations@mondotvgroup.com
Disclaimer
Mondo Tv S.p.A. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 10:31:01 UTC.