(Alliance News) - Mondo TV France SA and Mondo TV Suisse SA announced Tuesday that their respective boards of directors have approved the joint plan to merge Mondo TV Suisse into Mondo TV France.

This comes in execution of the signing of the related binding agreement today.

Mondo TV France closed Tuesday's session in the red by 0.6 percent while Mondo TV Suisse closed flat at EUR0.36 per share

