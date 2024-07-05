(Alliance News) - Mondo TV has announced that it has received a request from CLG Capital to convert one of 12 bonds issued on Dec. 19, 2023, with a total face value of EUR125,000.

As 24 Bonds have been issued to date, there are still 36 Bonds remaining to be issued. The company recalled that of the 24 Bonds issued, there remain to date 2 Bonds relating to the first tranche yet to be converted and the entire second tranche amounting to an additional 12 Bonds.

In addition, with reference to the conversion request, Mondo TV informed that the 706,918 shares due to CLG Capital as a result of the above-described conversion worth EUR125,000 were subject to a loan from the majority shareholder Giuliana Bertozzi in favor of CLG Capital, as provided for in the agreement of November 20, 2023.

The number of shares covered by the loan is 2.5 million shares, and the shares will also serve the upcoming conversion requests.

Therefore, the subscription and issuance of the corresponding shares is postponed to the closing date of the loan, as of today not yet determined.

As a result of the above, the number of outstanding shares and the corresponding share capital remain unchanged at EUR65.3 million and EUR22.3 million, respectively.

Mondo TV is in the red by 0.3 percent at EUR0.20 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.