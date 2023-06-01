Mondo TV, distribution agreement with LEE Editorial for Action KidZ

(Alliance News) - Mondo TV Spa announced Thursday that it has signed a distribution agreement with LEE Editorial for the distribution of the live action series "Action KidZ."

The exclusive worldwide distribution agreement runs for four years starting June 1 and provides for revenue sharing between the parties.

"The series aims to introduce young people to different sports disciplines, inspiring them to lead an active life: the series features 35 different and unique sports activities practiced by ordinary children, united by a great passion for sports," the company explained.

"Great satisfaction was expressed by the company for the further confirmation of Mondo TV's distribution capacity at the international level."

Mondo TV's stock is up 1.0 percent at EUR0.41 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.