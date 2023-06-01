Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Mondo TV S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTV   IT0001447785

MONDO TV S.P.A.

(MTV)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  06:01:43 2023-06-01 am EDT
0.4100 EUR   +0.99%
05:56aMondo TV, distribution agreement with LEE Editorial for Action KidZ
AN
05/31Mondo TV, with PT Spectrum new license to broadcast Agent 203
AN
05/31Squares continue down; brakes Italy inflation
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mondo TV, distribution agreement with LEE Editorial for Action KidZ

06/01/2023 | 05:56am EDT
(Alliance News) - Mondo TV Spa announced Thursday that it has signed a distribution agreement with LEE Editorial for the distribution of the live action series "Action KidZ."

The exclusive worldwide distribution agreement runs for four years starting June 1 and provides for revenue sharing between the parties.

"The series aims to introduce young people to different sports disciplines, inspiring them to lead an active life: the series features 35 different and unique sports activities practiced by ordinary children, united by a great passion for sports," the company explained.

"Great satisfaction was expressed by the company for the further confirmation of Mondo TV's distribution capacity at the international level."

Mondo TV's stock is up 1.0 percent at EUR0.41 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

