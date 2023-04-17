Mondo TV finds preliminary agreement with RAI Kids for Agent 203 series

(Alliance News) - Mondo TV Spa announced Monday that it has reached a preliminary understanding to sign a pre-sale agreement with Italian television station Rai Kids for the Agent 203 series, commissioned by German TV Super RTL and co-produced with Toon2Tango.

The agreement includes a seven-year license for Free TV and VOD rights for the Italian territory, and its value corresponds to about 8 percent of the parent company's revenues for 2023.

"Great satisfaction has been expressed by the company for this further collaboration that goes to consolidate ties with Italian public TV," Mondo TV said.

Mondo TV's stock is up 6.8 percent at EUR0.55 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

