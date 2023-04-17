Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Mondo TV S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTV   IT0001447785

MONDO TV S.P.A.

(MTV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:38:01 2023-04-17 am EDT
0.5470 EUR   +6.01%
10:22aMondo TV finds preliminary agreement with RAI Kids for Agent 203 series
AN
06:06aMilan remains bullish; Nexi best performer
AN
04:00aStock markets bullish; Milan revisits 28,000 points
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mondo TV finds preliminary agreement with RAI Kids for Agent 203 series

04/17/2023 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Mondo TV Spa announced Monday that it has reached a preliminary understanding to sign a pre-sale agreement with Italian television station Rai Kids for the Agent 203 series, commissioned by German TV Super RTL and co-produced with Toon2Tango.

The agreement includes a seven-year license for Free TV and VOD rights for the Italian territory, and its value corresponds to about 8 percent of the parent company's revenues for 2023.

"Great satisfaction has been expressed by the company for this further collaboration that goes to consolidate ties with Italian public TV," Mondo TV said.

Mondo TV's stock is up 6.8 percent at EUR0.55 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about MONDO TV S.P.A.
10:22aMondo TV finds preliminary agreement with RAI Kids for Agent 203 series
AN
06:06aMilan remains bullish; Nexi best performer
AN
04:00aStock markets bullish; Milan revisits 28,000 points
AN
02:40aFutures bullish in wake of assets in Asia
AN
04/14Mib in surplus driven by banks; euro retreats
AN
04/14Mondo TV on top; Gas Plus bearish
AN
04/14Europeans up; Tenaris at bottom on Mib.
AN
04/05Stock exchanges wait-and-see; Leonardo does well at Piazza Affari
AN
04/04Giuliana Bertozzi rises again in Mondo TV by taking over 35,000 shares
AN
04/04CEO of Mondo TV bought 25,000 shares
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 36,0 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 12,3 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27,9 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart MONDO TV S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Mondo TV S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDO TV S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,52 €
Average target price 2,95 €
Spread / Average Target 472%
Managers and Directors
Matteo Corradi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carlo Marchetti Non-Executive Director & Head-Financial Reporting
Aurelio Fedele Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Angelica Mola Independent Non-Executive Director
Monica Corradi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDO TV S.P.A.20.70%31
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.27.85%10 453
TOHO COMPANY LTD0.79%6 685
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.7.45%4 704
CHINA FILM CO., LTD.13.68%4 202
ZHEJIANG HUACE FILM & TV CO., LTD.67.54%2 451
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer