(Alliance News) - Mondo TV Spa announced Friday that it has received a request from CLG Capital to convert one of 12 bonds issued on Dec. 19, 2023, with a total face value of EUR125,000.

CLG Capital has committed to subscribe for 60 bonds convertible into shares with a value of EUR125,000 each.

As 12 bonds have been issued to date, there are still 48 bonds left to be issued.

Of the 12 bonds issued, six related to the first tranche are yet to be converted.

The price was found to be EUR0.20047 per share: therefore, the bonds to be converted entitle the holder to subscribe for 623,541 ordinary shares of Mondo TV equal to approximately 0.98 percent of the currently outstanding share capital.

Mondo TV closed Friday in the red by 0.9 percent at EUR0.21 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

