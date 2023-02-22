Mondo TV in the lead; Geox goes down

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Wednesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Mondo TV comes out on top, in the green by 3.3 percent at EUR0.53 per share. The company announced Tuesday that it had issued the last two bonds of the tranche related to Atlas Capital Markets' investment, which, at the same time, requested the conversion of the last four bonds of the 28 issued between May and February this year. The conversion price was EUR0.4040 and, therefore, the bonds being converted entitle Atlas to subscribe for 2.5 million shares of Mondo TV, which, however, will not be issued, but given on loan by shareholders Giuliana Bertozzi and Matteo Corradi.

CIA also does well, up 3.2 percent. The stock-which has been missing the ex-dividend since 2018-has gained 3.5 percent over the past 30 days, but has given up 13 percent over the past year.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

On the bottom goes Geox, down 5.1% to EUR1.07 per share. The stock has gained 25% in the last month, 30% in the last six months, and 9.4% in the last year.

