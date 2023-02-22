Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Mondo TV S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTV   IT0001447785

MONDO TV S.P.A.

(MTV)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  07:21:41 2023-02-22 am EST
0.5350 EUR   +3.08%
Mondo TV in the lead; Geox goes down

02/22/2023 | 07:26am EST
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Wednesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Mondo TV comes out on top, in the green by 3.3 percent at EUR0.53 per share. The company announced Tuesday that it had issued the last two bonds of the tranche related to Atlas Capital Markets' investment, which, at the same time, requested the conversion of the last four bonds of the 28 issued between May and February this year. The conversion price was EUR0.4040 and, therefore, the bonds being converted entitle Atlas to subscribe for 2.5 million shares of Mondo TV, which, however, will not be issued, but given on loan by shareholders Giuliana Bertozzi and Matteo Corradi.

----------

CIA also does well, up 3.2 percent. The stock-which has been missing the ex-dividend since 2018-has gained 3.5 percent over the past 30 days, but has given up 13 percent over the past year.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

On the bottom goes Geox, down 5.1% to EUR1.07 per share. The stock has gained 25% in the last month, 30% in the last six months, and 9.4% in the last year.

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPAGNIA IMMOBILIARE AZIONARIA S.P.A. 3.21% 0.0644 Delayed Quote.1.30%
GEOX S.P.A. -5.11% 1.078 Delayed Quote.41.47%
MONDO TV S.P.A. 3.08% 0.535 Delayed Quote.21.40%
Financials
Sales 2022 36,0 M 38,4 M 38,4 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 12,3 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27,5 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart MONDO TV S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Mondo TV S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDO TV S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,52 €
Average target price 2,95 €
Spread / Average Target 468%
Managers and Directors
Matteo Corradi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carlo Marchetti Non-Executive Director & Head-Financial Reporting
Aurelio Fedele Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Angelica Mola Independent Non-Executive Director
Monica Corradi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDO TV S.P.A.21.40%29
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.11.16%9 080
TOHO COMPANY LTD-7.28%6 102
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.3.88%4 548
CHINA FILM CO., LTD.-9.71%3 335
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD20.58%2 053