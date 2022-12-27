Mondo TV issues two more bonds from the POC underwritten by Atlas

(Alliance News) - Mondo TV Spa announced that it has issued two bonds from the first tranche of the convertible bond issue underwritten by Atla Capital Markets.

The first tranche covers 28 bonds, with a total countervalue of EUR7.0 million. Atlas made use of the option to split the payment and, therefore, 2 bonds with a total countervalue of EUR500,000 were issued in addition to the 21 previously issued bonds.

Therefore, there are still five bonds left to be issued as part of the only tranche remaining after the waiver of the second tranche announced on September 26.

Mondo TV's stock is up 1.9 percent at EUR0.43 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

