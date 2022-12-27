Advanced search
    MTV   IT0001447785

MONDO TV S.P.A.

(MTV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:39 2022-12-27 am EST
0.4310 EUR   +1.06%
Mondo TV issues two more bonds from the POC underwritten by Atlas

12/27/2022 | 05:48am EST
(Alliance News) - Mondo TV Spa announced that it has issued two bonds from the first tranche of the convertible bond issue underwritten by Atla Capital Markets.

The first tranche covers 28 bonds, with a total countervalue of EUR7.0 million. Atlas made use of the option to split the payment and, therefore, 2 bonds with a total countervalue of EUR500,000 were issued in addition to the 21 previously issued bonds.

Therefore, there are still five bonds left to be issued as part of the only tranche remaining after the waiver of the second tranche announced on September 26.

Mondo TV's stock is up 1.9 percent at EUR0.43 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 36,0 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 12,3 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21,8 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart MONDO TV S.P.A.
Mondo TV S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MONDO TV S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,43 €
Average target price 2,95 €
Spread / Average Target 592%
Managers and Directors
Matteo Corradi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carlo Marchetti Non-Executive Director & Head-Financial Reporting
Aurelio Fedele Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Angelica Mola Independent Non-Executive Director
Monica Corradi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDO TV S.P.A.-69.27%23
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-46.42%8 238
TOHO COMPANY LTD2.74%6 657
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.4.50%4 417
CHINA FILM CO., LTD.4.37%3 585
STUDIO DRAGON CORPORATION-4.07%2 059