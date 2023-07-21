(Alliance News) - Mondo Tv Spa has announced the signing of a licensing agreement with the company Inscenando Srls.

The agreement provides for the development of the character costume of "The Gruffalò" for meet & greet events at shopping malls and at events on public and/or private areas The contract and thus the license will last for 2 years and is limited to Italy, Vatican City, San Marino and Canton Ticino and provides for a royalty of 12 percent of sales.

Mondo TV on Friday closed 0.4 percent in the red at EUR0.42 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.