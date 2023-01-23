Advanced search
07:30aMondo TV receives bond conversion request from Atlas Capital Markets
AN
02:36aFutures await rising European lists
AN
01/20Europeans up; Saipem tops Mib after contracts
AN
Mondo TV receives bond conversion request from Atlas Capital Markets

01/23/2023 | 07:30am EST
(Alliance News) - Mondo TV Spa has received a request from Atlas Capital Markets to convert one of 23 bonds issued on May 25, 2022, June 13, 2022, October 20, 2022, November 4, 2022 and December 23, 2022.

The price was found to be EUR0.39391 per share: therefore, the bonds being converted entitle the holder to subscribe for 634,657 ordinary shares of Mondo TV equal to approximately 1.20 percent of the

share capital currently outstanding.

Of the 23 bonds issued, sixteen have already been converted by Atlas, leaving six more to be converted.

Mondo TV is up 0.7 percent at EUR0.45 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 36,0 M 39,0 M 39,0 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 12,3 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23,5 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 68,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,44 €
Average target price 2,95 €
Spread / Average Target 565%
Managers and Directors
Matteo Corradi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carlo Marchetti Non-Executive Director & Head-Financial Reporting
Aurelio Fedele Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Angelica Mola Independent Non-Executive Director
Monica Corradi Non-Executive Director
