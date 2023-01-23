Mondo TV receives bond conversion request from Atlas Capital Markets

(Alliance News) - Mondo TV Spa has received a request from Atlas Capital Markets to convert one of 23 bonds issued on May 25, 2022, June 13, 2022, October 20, 2022, November 4, 2022 and December 23, 2022.

The price was found to be EUR0.39391 per share: therefore, the bonds being converted entitle the holder to subscribe for 634,657 ordinary shares of Mondo TV equal to approximately 1.20 percent of the

share capital currently outstanding.

Of the 23 bonds issued, sixteen have already been converted by Atlas, leaving six more to be converted.

Mondo TV is up 0.7 percent at EUR0.45 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

