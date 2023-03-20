Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Mondo TV S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTV   IT0001447785

MONDO TV S.P.A.

(MTV)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:40:54 2023-03-17 pm EDT
0.6950 EUR   +9.11%
04:30aMondo TV sets new targets for future; CEO's commitment confirmed
AN
03:36aEuropeans down; gold over USD2,000
AN
03/17Europeans down; on the Mib, banks still suffer
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mondo TV sets new targets for future; CEO's commitment confirmed

03/20/2023 | 04:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Mondo TV Spa has announced that it has approved new business plan outlines and targets due to the lack of expected results from the Asian market.

The company expects, in 2023, a group production value of about EUR17 million, Ebitda of EUR7 million with a return to profit of about EUR1 million, and then at the end of the plan in 2027 a production value of about EUR22 million and a net profit of more than EUR3 million.

Underlying the plan are the exploitation of Grisu, MeteoHeroes and Agent203.

Capex over the five-year period is less than EUR5 million per year, with NFP already decreasing in 2023 and estimated positive at the end of the plan. Lower expected sales volume from the Asian market resulted in an impairment adjustment on the library as of December 31, 2022 of approximately EUR73 million.

In 2022, collection of trade receivables continued smoothly, largely collected to EUR6.5 million from EUR20.5 million as of December 31, 2021. No uncertainty about the collection of the remaining receivables of about EUR6.5 million as of December 31, 2022, further decreased by about EUR1 million in early 2023.

The reference shareholder and the CEO "confirm confidence in the new plan and state that they will be able to proceed with share purchases after the end of the 'blackout period,' as evidence of this confidence," Mondo TV explained.

In addition, the CEO, in light of the operating cost containment target in the new business plan, announced that he is waiving 50 percent of his compensation within the parent company for 2023.

Mondo TV's stock is unchanged at EUR0.70 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERALI -1.34% 17.01 Delayed Quote.3.61%
MONDO TV S.P.A. 9.11% 0.695 Delayed Quote.62.57%
All news about MONDO TV S.P.A.
04:30aMondo TV sets new targets for future; CEO's commitment confirmed
AN
03:36aEuropeans down; gold over USD2,000
AN
03/17Europeans down; on the Mib, banks still suffer
AN
03/17World TV the best; Gequity on the bottom
AN
03/15ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Visibilia on; 4AIM Sicaf on..
AN
03/15AlgoWatt is the best; Biesse in the queue
AN
03/09Stock exchanges continue to fall; Prysmian does well
AN
03/08TV world still bullish; Geox gives ground
AN
03/08Mib at parity; Eurozone economy remains stable
AN
03/08Milan pink jersey before retail sales
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 36,0 M 38,4 M 38,4 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 12,3 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37,6 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart MONDO TV S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Mondo TV S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDO TV S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,70 €
Average target price 2,95 €
Spread / Average Target 324%
Managers and Directors
Matteo Corradi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carlo Marchetti Non-Executive Director & Head-Financial Reporting
Aurelio Fedele Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Angelica Mola Independent Non-Executive Director
Monica Corradi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDO TV S.P.A.62.57%40
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.22.29%9 973
TOHO COMPANY LTD-2.46%6 545
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.0.08%4 382
CHINA FILM CO., LTD.-6.32%3 454
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD30.43%2 217