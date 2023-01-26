Mondo TV with The Licensing Lokomotive to launch Sissi in Hungary.

(Alliance News) - Mondo TV Spa announced Thursday that it has reached a new agency agreement with The Licensing Lokomotive SLU, a Barcelona-based company, for the development of a new licensing program around the "Sissi, the Young Empress" brand in Hungary, where the three seasons of the series have been licensed to M 2, Hungary's leading free-to-air channel dedicated to children.

The agreement will enable the launch of a structured licensing plan in Hungary, against payment of an agency fee determined as a percentage of the royalties that will eventually be generated from the closing of licensing agreements with local producers in the various product categories.

Mondo TV's stock is in the red 0.7 percent at EUR0.44 per share.

