  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Mondo TV S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTV   IT0001447785

MONDO TV S.P.A.

(MTV)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  10:37:19 2023-01-26 am EST
0.4370 EUR   -0.68%
10:56aMondo TV with The Licensing Lokomotive to launch Sissi in Hungary.
AN
01/23Mondo TV receives bond conversion request from Atlas Capital Markets
AN
01/23Futures await rising European lists
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mondo TV with The Licensing Lokomotive to launch Sissi in Hungary.

01/26/2023 | 10:56am EST
(Alliance News) - Mondo TV Spa announced Thursday that it has reached a new agency agreement with The Licensing Lokomotive SLU, a Barcelona-based company, for the development of a new licensing program around the "Sissi, the Young Empress" brand in Hungary, where the three seasons of the series have been licensed to M 2, Hungary's leading free-to-air channel dedicated to children.

The agreement will enable the launch of a structured licensing plan in Hungary, against payment of an agency fee determined as a percentage of the royalties that will eventually be generated from the closing of licensing agreements with local producers in the various product categories.

Mondo TV's stock is in the red 0.7 percent at EUR0.44 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 36,0 M 39,2 M 39,2 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 12,3 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23,3 M 25,4 M 25,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 68,8%
Managers and Directors
Matteo Corradi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carlo Marchetti Non-Executive Director & Head-Financial Reporting
Aurelio Fedele Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Angelica Mola Independent Non-Executive Director
Monica Corradi Non-Executive Director
