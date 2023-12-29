(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Mondo Tv rises 8.3 percent after rallying 27 percent over the past month. In the six-month period, the stock has given up 32% and in the last year has lost 29%.

Fiera Milano advances 7.4% after gaining 15% in the last month and 17% in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has lost 2.9%.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Risanamento is down 2.9% and has rallied 4.9% in the last month. In the last six, the stock has lost 61% and in the last year has given up 67%.

Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria gives up 3.5% after rising 2.5% in the last month. In the last six months, the stock has given up 22%. Over the past twelve months, the stock has lost 34%.

