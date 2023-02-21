World TV flies; does worse than all Bioera

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Mondo TV rises 17 percent to EUR0.54 per share. The company announced Tuesday that it had issued the last two bonds of the tranche related to Atlas Capital Markets' investment, which, at the same time, requested the conversion of the last four bonds of the 28 issued between May and February this year.

The conversion price was EUR0.4040 and, therefore, the bonds being converted entitle Atlas to subscribe for 2.5 million shares of Mondo TV, which, however, will not be issued, but given on loan by shareholders Giuliana Bertozzi and Matteo Corradi.

Softlab also does well, up 5.4 percent. The stock has given up 12% in the last month and 29% in the last year.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Bioera goes down, down 8.3% to EUR0.27 per share. The company announced a capital increase involving the issuance of a maximum of about 48.1 million ordinary shares to be offered under option to shareholders in the ratio of 15 new shares for each company share held. The price is EUR0.20 per share, for a maximum consideration of about EUR9.6 million.

