  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Mondo TV S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTV   IT0001447785

MONDO TV S.P.A.

(MTV)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  07:49:59 2023-02-21 am EST
0.5350 EUR   +14.56%
07:28aMondo TV issues and converts last bonds underwritten by Atlas
AN
02/15Atlas requests conversion of three bonds to Mondo TV
AN
02/14Europeans cautious, wait for US inflation
AN
World TV flies; does worse than all Bioera

02/21/2023 | 07:32am EST
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Mondo TV rises 17 percent to EUR0.54 per share. The company announced Tuesday that it had issued the last two bonds of the tranche related to Atlas Capital Markets' investment, which, at the same time, requested the conversion of the last four bonds of the 28 issued between May and February this year.

The conversion price was EUR0.4040 and, therefore, the bonds being converted entitle Atlas to subscribe for 2.5 million shares of Mondo TV, which, however, will not be issued, but given on loan by shareholders Giuliana Bertozzi and Matteo Corradi.

----------

Softlab also does well, up 5.4 percent. The stock has given up 12% in the last month and 29% in the last year.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Bioera goes down, down 8.3% to EUR0.27 per share. The company announced a capital increase involving the issuance of a maximum of about 48.1 million ordinary shares to be offered under option to shareholders in the ratio of 15 new shares for each company share held. The price is EUR0.20 per share, for a maximum consideration of about EUR9.6 million.

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOERA S.P.A. -4.32% 0.288 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
MONDO TV S.P.A. 14.56% 0.535 Delayed Quote.9.24%
SOFTLAB S.P.A. 2.70% 1.9 Delayed Quote.-17.78%
Financials
Sales 2022 36,0 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 12,3 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24,8 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 68,8%
Matteo Corradi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carlo Marchetti Non-Executive Director & Head-Financial Reporting
Aurelio Fedele Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Angelica Mola Independent Non-Executive Director
Monica Corradi Non-Executive Director
