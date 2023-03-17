World TV the best; Gequity on the bottom

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Mondo TV takes the top spot with an 8.0% gain at EUR0.68 per share. The stock is up 39% in the last month and 19% in the last six months, but has lost 36% in the last year.

----------

Aquafil also does well, rising 6.1%. The company reported Thursday that it ended 2022 with net income nearly tripling to EUR29.2 million from EUR10.7 million a year earlier.

Revenues rose 20 percent to EUR684.1 million from EUR56.7 million. The change can be attributed both to higher selling prices, which during the full year almost entirely recovered the very large cost increases seen in raw materials and most goods and services, and to an improved sales mix.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Gequity sits on the bottom, giving up 5.0%. The stock has left 6.6 percent on the parterre in the past thirty fi days and 42 percent in the past twelve months.

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

