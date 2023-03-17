Advanced search
    MTV   IT0001447785

MONDO TV S.P.A.

(MTV)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  08:33:06 2023-03-17 am EDT
0.6800 EUR   +6.75%
08:32aWorld TV the best; Gequity on the bottom
AN
03/15ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Visibilia on; 4AIM Sicaf on the bottom
AN
03/15AlgoWatt is the best; Biesse in the queue
AN
World TV the best; Gequity on the bottom

03/17/2023 | 08:32am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Mondo TV takes the top spot with an 8.0% gain at EUR0.68 per share. The stock is up 39% in the last month and 19% in the last six months, but has lost 36% in the last year.

----------

Aquafil also does well, rising 6.1%. The company reported Thursday that it ended 2022 with net income nearly tripling to EUR29.2 million from EUR10.7 million a year earlier.

Revenues rose 20 percent to EUR684.1 million from EUR56.7 million. The change can be attributed both to higher selling prices, which during the full year almost entirely recovered the very large cost increases seen in raw materials and most goods and services, and to an improved sales mix.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Gequity sits on the bottom, giving up 5.0%. The stock has left 6.6 percent on the parterre in the past thirty fi days and 42 percent in the past twelve months.

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
AQUAFIL S.P.A. 6.25% 5.44 Delayed Quote.-16.61%
GEQUITY S.P.A. -5.00% 0.0114 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MONDO TV S.P.A. 6.75% 0.68 Delayed Quote.49.01%
Financials
Sales 2022 36,0 M 38,2 M 38,2 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 12,3 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34,5 M 36,6 M 36,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 67,4%
Technical analysis trends MONDO TV S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,64 €
Average target price 2,95 €
Spread / Average Target 363%
Managers and Directors
Matteo Corradi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carlo Marchetti Non-Executive Director & Head-Financial Reporting
Aurelio Fedele Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Angelica Mola Independent Non-Executive Director
Monica Corradi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDO TV S.P.A.49.01%37
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.17.26%9 548
TOHO COMPANY LTD-3.64%6 421
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.0.34%4 393
CHINA FILM CO., LTD.-8.16%3 381
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD25.06%2 123