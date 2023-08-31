(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Mondo Tv Suisse is up 4.4 percent after rising 33 percent over the past month. The stock is up plus 3.9 percent in the past six months and plus 6.7 percent in the past 12.

Roots follows with 4.0 percent after a 2.3 percent decline in the last month. In the last six months, however, it has gathered 26 percent and in the last year 30 percent.

LOSERS

UCapital24 gives up 6.7% after raising 78% in the last month and 35% in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has lost 23%.

Pattern gives up 5.8% in line with the trend over the last month. Over the last six months, the stock has given up 2.0% and over the last year has rallied 11%.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

