(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Mondo TV Suisse Spa on Friday approved its half-year results as of June 30, reporting a loss of CHF198,000 from a profit of CHF71,000 as of June 30, 2022.

Revenues were CHF230,000 from CHF531,000 as of June 30, 2022.

Ebitda is negative CHF97,000 from positive CHF245,000 as of June 30, 2022.

Ebit is also negative CHF158,000 from a positive figure of CHF178,000 as of June 30, 2022.

Net financial position is CHF479,000 of debt compared to CHF480,000 of cash as of Dec. 31, 2022.

The company "expects a recovery in the second half of the year and a closing with a profit for the full year higher than the previous year due to the start of the licensing exploitation of the animated series Grisu and sales of the Robot Trains series."

Mondo TV Suisse's stock on Friday closed at parity at EUR0.47 per share.

