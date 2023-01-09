Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Moneta Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ME   CA60928P1071

MONETA GOLD INC.

(ME)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:36 2023-01-09 am EST
1.730 CAD   +6.79%
11:30aMoneta Gold : Corporate Presentation January 2023
PU
09:23aMoneta provides 2022 year-end review & 2023 plans
AQ
2022Moneta Gold Inc. Continues to Intersect Significant Gold Mineralization at Tower Gold
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Moneta Gold : Corporate Presentation January 2023

01/09/2023 | 11:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TSX: ME | OTCQX: MEAUF | FSE: MOPA

Corporate Presentation

Creating a Major New Canadian Gold Project

January 2023

TSX: ME | OTCQX: MEAUF | FSE: MOPA

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation including certain information about Moneta's business outlook, objectives, strategies, plans, strategic priorities and results of operations, as well as other statements which are not current statements or historical facts, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" ( collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (without limitation, statements regarding exploration programs, potential mineralization, future plans and objectives of the Company, updated to the mineral resources, and the timing and results thereof) are forward-looking statements. Sentences and phrases containing words such as "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "will", "intend", "predict", "outlook", "goal", "target", "forecast", "project", "scheduled", "proposed", "expect", "potential", "strategy", and the negative of any of these words, or variations of them, or comparable terminology that does not relate strictly to current or historical facts, are all indicative of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from Moneta's expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that Moneta's business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities may not be achieved. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and Moneta cautions you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided in this presentation for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding Moneta's objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook, and in obtaining a better understanding of Moneta's anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Examples of forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to: information with respect to the future performance of the business, its operations and financial performance and condition; statements relating to Moneta's plans for the Project); the Corporation's drilling program and the timing and results thereof; the timing and scope and focus of the Corporation's pre-feasibility study ("PFS"); statements regarding the environmental impact assessment and community engagement activities; and the Corporation's financing initiatives.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Important risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include, but are not limited to: uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in commodity prices; changes in equity markets; changes to regulations affecting the Company's activities; the uncertainties involved in interpreting exploration results and other geological data and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration industry; the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Corporation's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders; uncertainties and risk that have arisen and may arise in relation to travel, and other financial market and social impacts from COVID-19 and responses to COVID 19 and the ability of the Corporation to finance and carry out its anticipated goals and objectives; international conflicts and other geopolitical risks, including war, military action, terrorism, trade and financial sanctions, which have historically led to, and may in the future lead to, uncertainty or volatility in global commodity and financial markets and supply chains; and the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the widespread international condemnation has had a significant destabilizing effect on world commodity prices, supply chains, inflation risk, and global economies more broadly, may adversely affect the Corporation's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Moneta or that Moneta currently deems to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on Moneta's financial position, financial performance, cash flows, business or reputation.

Forward-looking statements made in this presentation are based on a number of assumptions that Moneta believed were reasonable at the time it made each forward-looking statement. The assumptions, although considered reasonable by Moneta on the day it made the forward-looking statements, may prove to be inaccurate. Accordingly, our actual results could differ materially from our expectations. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Jason Dankowski, P.Geo.is a qualified person under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents of this presentation.

monetagold.com

2

TSX: ME | OTCQX: MEAUF | FSE: MOPA

Overview of Moneta

Ontario Focused Gold Explorer in the Timmins Camp

  • Tier 1 location
  • Excellent infrastructure (roads, power, mills)
  • Skilled local workforce
  • Mining friendly and safe jurisdiction

Flagship Asset

Tower Gold Project

  • Gold inventory 4.5 Moz indicated & 8.3 Moz inferred
  • High grade underground and large-scale open pit
  • Robust economics
  • Size and location
  • Pipeline of projects

Robust PEA

  • After-taxNPV5% of CA$1,066M and IRR of 31.7% at US$1,600/oz
  • Payback 2.6 years
  • 261,000 oz/pa (1st 11 years)
  • 7.0 Mtpa through-put
  • 4.6 Moz LOM production

Upcoming Catalysts

  • 76,000 m resource upgrade drilling completed
  • Expanded upgrade and infill drill program
  • EIA study
  • Pre-FeasibilityStudies (PFS)

monetagold.com

3

TSX: ME | OTCQX: MEAUF | FSE: MOPA

Tower Gold PEA Highlights

Economics

  • Defer capital as much as possible: development through cash flow
  • Staged development scenario
  • Increase early cash flow, shorten pay back period
  • Maintain highest grades and lowest strip early in mine life
  • Commence underground development in year 1
  • Stockpile low grade ore

Production

  • Benefits from high grade underground feed to processing plant
  • Combined open pit and underground lowers per unit costs for mining and processing
  • 7.0 Million tonne per annum processing (19,200 tpd): 24-year mine life
  • Peak production of 368,622 ounces per annum (year 6)
  • Underground and open pit mining operations (900,000 tpa underground, 2,500 tpd)
  • Average grade of 1.28 g/t Au for the first 11 years

monetagold.com

4

TSX: ME | OTCQX: MEAUF | FSE: MOPA

Major New Gold Project in the Timmins Camp

Tower Gold Project

  • Timmins Gold Camp has produced 85 Moz gold over the last 100 years
  • Canada's most prolific gold producing camp
  • No royalties or encumbrances over majority of resources
  • 100% ownership of all resources
  • Land and mineral rights
  • Low capex and low cash costs, proven robust economics
  • Industry leading: Low carbon footprint

monetagold.com

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Moneta Gold Inc. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 16:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MONETA GOLD INC.
11:30aMoneta Gold : Corporate Presentation January 2023
PU
09:23aMoneta provides 2022 year-end review & 2023 plans
AQ
2022Moneta Gold Inc. Continues to Intersect Significant Gold Mineralization at Tower Gold
CI
2022Moneta Gold Inc. Appoints Sheila Colman to Its Board of Directors
CI
2022Moneta Intersects Further Significant Gold Mineralization at Tower Gold
AQ
2022Moneta Gold Inc. Intersects Further Significant Gold Mineralization at Tower Gold
CI
2022Moneta Gold : Corporate Presentation November 2022
PU
2022Moneta Gold : Corporate Presentation November 2022
PU
2022Moneta Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended S..
CI
2022Moneta continues to intersect significant gold mineralization at the tower gold project
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MONETA GOLD INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 1,49 M 1,10 M 1,10 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 166 M 124 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart MONETA GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Moneta Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONETA GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,20 $
Average target price 3,21 $
Spread / Average Target 167%
Managers and Directors
Gary V. O'Connor CEO, Director & Chief Geologist
Jason Macintosh Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Josef Vejvoda Chairman
Jason Dankowski Vice President-Technical Services & Geology
Alexander David Henry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONETA GOLD INC.9.46%124
NEWMONT CORPORATION11.63%41 822
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION10.38%33 390
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED6.33%25 155
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.10.02%19 545
POLYUS0.00%15 583