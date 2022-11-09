Advanced search
    ME   CA60928P1071

MONETA GOLD INC.

(ME)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:29 2022-11-09 pm EST
1.650 CAD   +0.30%
Moneta Gold : Corporate Presentation November 2022
PU
11/04Moneta continues to intersect significant gold mineralization at the tower gold project
AQ
11/03Moneta Gold Inc. Continues to Intersect Significant Gold Mineralization At the Tower Gold Project
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Moneta Gold : Corporate Presentation November 2022

11/09/2022 | 05:55pm EST
TSX: ME | OTCQX: MEAUF | Xetra: MOP

Corporate Presentation

Creating a Major New Canadian Gold Project

November 2022

monetagold.com

TSX: ME | OTCQX: MEAUF | Xetra: MOP

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward looking information and forward looking statements, collectively "forward looking statements" All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (without limitation, statements regarding exploration programs, potential mineralization, future plans and objectives of the Company, updated to the mineral resources, and the timing and results thereof) are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in commodity prices, changes in equity markets, changes to regulations affecting the Company's activities, the uncertainties involved in interpreting exploration results and other geological data and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration industry. Such factors include, among others, further steps that might be taken to mitigate the spread of COVID 19 the impact of COVID 19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders' uncertainties and risk that have arisen and may arise in relation to travel, and other financial market and social impacts from COVID 19 and responses to COVID 19. International conflicts and other geopolitical risks, including war, military action, terrorism, trade and financial sanctions, which have historically led to, and may in the future lead to, uncertainty or volatility in global commodity and financial markets and supply chains; the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the widespread international condemnation has had a significant destabilizing effect on world commodity prices, supply chains, inflation risk, and global economies more broadly, may adversely affect the Corporation's business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Jason Dankowski, P.Geo. is a qualified person under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents of this presentation.

monetagold.com

2

TSX: ME | OTCQX: MEAUF | Xetra: MOP

Overview of Moneta

Ontario Focused Gold Explorer in the Timmins Camp

  • Tier 1 location
  • Excellent infrastructure (roads, power, mills)
  • Skilled local workforce
  • Mining friendly and safe jurisdiction

Flagship Asset

Tower Gold Project

  • Gold inventory 4.5 Moz indicated & 8.3 Moz inferred
  • High grade underground and large-scale open pit
  • Robust economics
  • Size and location
  • Pipeline of projects

Robust PEA

  • After-taxNPV5% of CA$1,066M and IRR of 31.7% at US$1,600/oz
  • Payback 2.6 years
  • 261,000 oz/pa (1st 11 years)
  • 7.0 Mtpa through-put
  • 4.6 Moz LOM production

Upcoming Catalysts

  • 60,000 m resource upgrade drilling completed
  • Expanded upgrade and infill drill program
  • EIA study
  • Pre-FeasibilityStudies (PFS)

monetagold.com

3

TSX: ME | OTCQX: MEAUF | Xetra: MOP

Major New Gold Project in the Timmins Camp

Tower Gold Project

  • Timmins Gold Camp has produced 85 Moz gold over the last 100 years
  • Canada's most prolific gold producing camp
  • No royalties or encumbrances over majority of resources
  • 100% ownership of all resources
  • Land and mineral rights
  • Low capex and low cash costs, proven robust economics
  • Industry leading: Low carbon footprint

monetagold.com

4

TSX: ME | OTCQX: MEAUF | Xetra: MOP

Corporate Information

52 Week Range

High: $2.97

Shares Outstanding

102.7

Million

Low: $1.36

Options (avg $1.80)

2.9

Million

November 8, 2022

Warrants (avg $2.28)

0.9 Million

Current Share Price

$1.65

Fully Diluted

106.6

Million

Market Capitalization

$ 169 Million

OWNERSHIP

O3 Mining

24%

Retail

33%

Insiders

3%

Institutions

40%

monetagold.com

Cash Position

$14.4 Million

Debt

Nil

Analyst Coverage

Sehaj Anand

iA Capital Markets

Don Blyth

Paradigm Capital

Brandon Gaspar

Sprott Capital Partners

Kerry Smith

Haywood Securities Inc.

Stephen Soock

Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.

Paul O'Brien

Velocity Trade Capital

Institutional Shareholders

1832 Asset Management

Gabelli

Dundee-Goodman

K2 & Associates

Eric Sprott

Libra Advisors

Extract Capital

Mackenzie Financial

Franklin Templeton

RBC Global Asset Management5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Moneta Gold Inc. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 22:54:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 1,49 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 168 M 125 M 125 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart MONETA GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Moneta Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONETA GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,23 $
Average target price 3,16 $
Spread / Average Target 158%
Managers and Directors
Gary V. O'Connor CEO, Director & Chief Geologist
Jason Macintosh Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Josef Vejvoda Chairman
Jason Dankowski Vice President-Technical Services & Geology
Alexander David Henry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONETA GOLD INC.-19.76%125
NEWMONT CORPORATION-33.38%34 726
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.34%27 561
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-18.93%20 752
POLYUS-35.94%18 594
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-11.42%16 205