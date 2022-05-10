Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Moneta Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ME   CA60928P1071

MONETA GOLD INC.

(ME)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/09 03:50:19 pm EDT
2.240 CAD   -5.49%
07:05aMONETA GOLD : Invitation to VRIC Booth 216
NE
05/04MONETA GOLD : Corporate Presentation May 4, 2022
PU
04/14MONETA GOLD : Corporate Presentation April 14, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Moneta Gold: Invitation to VRIC Booth 216

05/10/2022 | 07:05am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - Moneta Gold (TSX: ME) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #216 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 – Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada, Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico, Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

Alongside the former Canadian Prime Minister and Mexican President are best selling finance author Robert “Rich Dad” Kiyosaki, dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors. The conversations on stage will cover the most important investment opportunities and key issues in macro-finance.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of 225 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Moneta Gold
Linda Armstrong
647-456-9223
larmstrong@monetagold.com
www.monetagold.com


© Newsfilecorp 2022
