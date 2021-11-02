MONETA Has a Golden Hattrick, It Dominated This Year's Best Bank Competition

Prague, 26 October 2021

MONETA Money Bank took first place in all categories of this year's Best Bank competition. In addition to gold in the main Best Bank category, it also won first place for the Most Client-Friendly Bank and was named Innovator of the Year in the public vote for the fourth time in a row.

MONETA became the winner thanks to its excellent results in the criteria evaluating the client's view, helped by the year-on-year growth in market share in loans. With clients, the bank scored especially thanks to its interest rates, both on the loan and deposit side. As usual, MONETA won the Innovator of the Year award for its online services, led by the award-winning Smart Banka mobile banking application and the Internet Banka internet banking system, which was innovated this year.

"First of all, I would like to thank all the bank's employees for their hard work. The fact that we have become the Best Bank of the Year, the Most Client-Friendly Bank and at the same time managed to defend the Innovator of the Year for the fourth time in a row fills me with great pride. I am really very grateful not only to the management but to all the people from Moneta, thanks to whom we won the awards," said CEO and Chairman of the Management Board Tomáš Spurný at the award ceremony.

MONETA has been strong in all three competition categories for a long time, where it is particularly successful in combining attractive banking products offered online: the bank currently offers over 80% of its entire product range online, either through its mobile or web applications. Moreover, the Smart Banka mobile service can also be used by customers of any other bank, even those who are not Moneta customers at all. The bank is also successful on the authentication front, increasingly using the bank ID for verification to set up products. "Defending the Innovator of the Year for the fourth time in a row is a huge achievement, as such a defence gets harder and harder with each passing year. But we are particularly proud to have succeeded this year, when we developed the innovations during the lockdown period," commented Jakub Komenda, Moneta's Head of Digital Channels, on the achievement.

The bank is also attractive to domestic self-employed entrepreneurs and small businesses: in the COVID

support program, more than one in two entrepreneurs affected by the pandemic turned to MONETA Money Bank. The bank's impressive success rate, which in nominal terms reached almost 60% of the market share, was mainly due to the ease and speed of processing applications, a very favourable interest rate with a 90% guarantee from the National Development Bank, the possibility of spreading repayments over a longer period, and the willingness to grant credit to entrepreneurs in the sectors most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, please contact:

Zuzana Filipová, mob.: +420 702 246 545, zuzana.filipova@moneta.cz

Beaufort PR

Jan Cihlář, +420 602 447 324, jan.cihlar@beaufortcz.cz

or Media Service media@moneta.cz and www.moneta.cz

MONETA Money Bank, a.s., which is the controlling person of MONETA holding, is a leading independent Czech bank, servicing clients through its nationwide branch network. The bank has been traded on the Prime Market of Prague Stock Exchange since 2016. The bank has focused on retail and SME oriented business model with a strong position in the consumer and agriculture segments. In addition, the bank provides customers with insurance products and investment funds. MONETA serves more than 13% of the Czech population via an omni-channel distribution strategy which includes 154 branches and 555 ATMs, a market-leading digital banking platform, a call centre, auto dealers, building society and mortgage bank, brokers and leasing partners.